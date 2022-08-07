Read full article on original website
Eric Culver
4d ago
This judge is a danger. Shall not be infringed. If people didn't feel like cops and goverment weren't the biggest threat out there. Then guns wouldn't be being sold at record numbers. Let's just have this revolution and get it over with.
Debra Zimmer
4d ago
I have a question, Does it say anywhere in the 2nd amendment that you can't have more than One gun or that you can't purchase one for someone else ?
Mason Morrow
4d ago
So when is Hunter Biden going to jail for lying on a background check form
Former West Chester-based Investment Adviser Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 51-year-old Lee D. Weiss of Roslyn, NY, and Newton, MA, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution and a $250,000 fine for his conviction of investment adviser fraud. The charges arose from Weiss’ multi-year investment scam that targeted his own clients and caused investor losses of more than $7 million.
Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Woman Wanted for Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, and More
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Roxanne Knotts. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she has been charged with Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Theft of Lost Property. If you...
Turnpike drug suspect sentenced to 9 years in prison for transporting 400 'bricks' of heroin
A former Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for transporting about 20,000 packets of heroin three years ago when state police stopped him along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township. Cristobal Rosa-Robles, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh by a federal...
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison for Cyberstalking and Threats
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Greene County, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 37 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release on his convictions for cyberstalking and communication of threats to injure, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge J....
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
Man Threatened Minors Into Sending Explicit Videos Over Snapchat
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Washington and Duncansville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday in federal court for three counts of production and attempted production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Robert J. Colville sentenced Jacob...
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
West Whiteland Police Are Searching for Identity Theft Suspect
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Nafeesah M. Cooper. A warrant has been issued for her arrest after she was charged with Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Theft of Lost Property. If you...
Two Philadelphia Men Charged With Tax Evasion, Commercial Bribery
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 5, 2022, Den Lam, age 48, and Danny Sing, age 59, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were charged in criminal informations with various federal tax offenses and commercial bribery. According to...
Philadelphia Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglar
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you know this man? Philadelphia Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video clip. On July 18, 2022, at 4:20 am, an unknown forced his way through the front door into Pelicana Chicken Restaurant located at 719 N 2nd St. Once inside he broke the cash register open and took approximately $1,000. This male is believed to be responsible for numerous other Commercial Burglaries in the Northern Liberties area.
Wilmington Drug Bust: Heroin, Cocaine, and Oxycodone Seized
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges. Authorities state that on August 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of North Adams Street. Police made contact with the three occupants, 35-year-old Maurice Drew, who had an outstanding warrant, 32-year-old Justin Rodriguez of Philadelphia, and 30-year-old Brett Chattin. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 641 bags of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, 37.1 grams of marijuana, and 2 Oxycodone pills. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Role in Cocaine Distribution Ring
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Thursday, August 4,...
85-Year-Old Sold Dangerous “Yellow Man” Pills Through eBay and Twitter
PHILADELPHIA, PA —United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that William Merlino, 85, of Mays Landing, NJ, was convicted Monday at trial of selling misbranded drugs online, arising from his scheme to sell a toxic industrial chemical as a weight-loss drug which he manufactured in a lab in his home.
3 Suspects Sought in Theft from Old Navy Store in Exton
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Old Navy store located at 277 Main Street in Exton, Pennsylvania. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:45 pm, three suspects allegedly stole merchandise from the store. In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released surveillance photos.
Police Release Photos in Fraud Investigation: Kennett Square Residents Asked to Help
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
Wilmington Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Firearm and Drug Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jeremy Johnson, 34, of Wilmington, was sentenced in August 3, 2022, to 5 years in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika pronounced the sentence.
Three men arrested for targeting elderly Pennsylvania women in 'Grandparents Scams,' police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A heartbreaking scam targeting elderly people across the country has reportedly found two recent victims in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police say three men have been arrested in connection to two separate "Grandparent Scams" in the area. The first incident occurred on July 27, when an 88-year-old woman...
