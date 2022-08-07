OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO