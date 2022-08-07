Read full article on original website
1 dead, 3 injured after Brentwood gym argument escalates to shooting
BRENTWOOD (KRON) – One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are currently […]
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital
OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Resisting Arrest and Evading
Story Originally Published by: American Police Department. “AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., August 8, 2022, 11 AM – On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, American Canyon Police arrested 48-year-old, James Spencer, for resisting arrest and evading, after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive. The incident occurred around 2pm.
Hayward PD seeks help identifying homicide suspect
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to a press release from Hayward PD.
eastcountytoday.net
1 Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Shooting Outside 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood
The Brentwood Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded outside of the 24 Hour Fitness Gym in the City of Brentwood. The incident occurred at approximently 2:00 am Thursday in the 5900 block of Lone Tree Way where several shots were...
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
Suspected drunken driver arrested in crash that caused $80,000 in damage
Police responded to a vehicle collision where a car crashed into a pole, according to a Facebook post from San Mateo Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Brentwood Police Arrest 5 in Connection With Downtown Armed Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department arrested five individuals Tuesday evening in connection with an armed robbery in the downtown area of the City of Brentwood. According to police, just before 7:00 pm, they were made aware of several armed robberies that had just occurred involving multiple victims in the city hall parking garage and area of city park–both adult and juveniles victims. The victims reported a firearm was used in the robberies.
eastcountytoday.net
John King Arraigned on Illegal Gun Possession Charges
Martinez, Calif. – Clayton resident John Michael King was arraigned today in Martinez on two felony counts for possession of assault weapons and one felony count for manufacturing or assembling an unregistered firearm. Mr. King entered a plea of not guilty. The 54-year-old former volunteer with the Contra Costa...
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road
On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, police say
One person is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a gym in the East Bay, police confirmed.
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
Eville eye
Emeryville Target Temporarily Closed after Suspected Arson
The Emeryville Target is temporarily closed after a fire was extinguished inside the store on Monday evening. A photo shared after the incident showed bedding piled outside of the store with employees, members of the Alameda County Fire Dept. and fatigue-clad security officers huddled near the entrance. Twitter user @Theinfophile...
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
Police find over a pound of marijuana after traffic stop
Police found over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to a tweet from Hayward Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD
A good Samaritan who was trying to identify two suspects he witnessed rob a female of her jewelry in Union City was shot by the suspects for following them, police announced Tuesday. The good Samaritan, identified as a 44-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Aug. 3...
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
