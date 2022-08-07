ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 9 people were injured in mass shooting in OTR Sunday. Here's what we know

By Quinlan Bentley and Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Cincinnati police said at least nine people were wounded following a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.

Police are still in the early stages of investigating the incident, which marks the 29th mass shooting in the Greater Cincinnati area since 2015.

Here's everything we know about the shooting so far:

When did the Over-the-Rhine shooting begin?

Officers assigned to the Civil Disturbance Response Team responded at 1:39 a.m. to disperse a large crowd, police said. While there, they saw at least two people involved in a fight brandish firearms and shoot toward each other at 13th and Woodward streets.

Two officers saw a person shooting people on Main Street, south of Woodward Street. One officer fired a weapon at one of the shooters, who fled eastbound toward Sycamore Street. It is not known if the person was struck, according to police.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, police said a total of around 15 shots were fired.

Was anyone killed?

Police say no one sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

The nine victims wounded during the incident were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed Sunday morning that all of the victims have been released.

Who are the victims?

Police have not released the identities of any of those injured. Lt. Col. Mike John said the victims range in age from 24 to 47.

He said eight men and one woman were injured in the shooting.

Is there a suspect in custody?

So far, a suspect has not been apprehended, according to police.

Police have described one shooter as wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. John said there were at least two shooters involved in the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has additional information is urged to call investigators at 513-352-3542.

How does this compare to other mass shootings in Cincinnati?

The shooting near Main and 13th streets had more casualties than any shooting in the city since the Cameo nightclub shooting in 2017. In that incident, two people died and 17 people were injured at the East End club. Sunday's shooting is Cincinnati's fourth mass shooting in 2022 .

What is the definition of mass shooting?

Not everyone agrees on the definition of mass shooting.

A USA TODAY report defines it as an incident where at least four people are hit with gunfire, even if nobody dies in the shooting.

The FBI only has a definition for "mass murder." The agency says mass murder is an incident where there are four or more fatalities, which can be from gun violence.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a research and advocacy nonprofit, says a mass shooting occurs when at least four people are shot and killed in the same incident, not including the shooter.

Nonprofit researcher Gun Violence Archive calls a mass shooting an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: At least 9 people were injured in mass shooting in OTR Sunday. Here's what we know

