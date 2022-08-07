Read full article on original website
Man Utd not interested in Marcus Rashford sale amid PSG links
Manchester United have no interest in selling Marcus Rashford this summer.
Goncalo Ramos attracting Premier League interest
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League.
Pablo Mari joins Monza on loan from Arsenal
Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on an initial loan deal.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham.
Man Utd to play WSL match at Old Trafford in December
Man Utd announce WSL game to be played at Old Trafford in December 2022.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
Nottingham Forest transfer notebook: Dennis bid; Freuler close; Gibbs-White pursuit
Nottingham Forest's transfer notebook includes Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White and the desire to sign a new left-back.
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan from West Ham
West Ham forward Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to buy.
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Carabao Cup second round draw: Leeds face Barnsley; Leicester head to Stockport
Confirmed Carabao Cup second round draw - including ties for Leeds, Leicester, Wolves, Newcastle, Everton & more.
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Matthew Hoppe completes transfer from Mallorca to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, the club announced Wednesday.
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with West Ham United, including how to watch, live stream, team news and prediction.
