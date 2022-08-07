Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Aug. 7, 2022

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Birria Y Tacos El Rey, 907 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Casa Rica Foods, 609 S. Grant St.

Cattleman’s Café, 3801 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Da Spot 2.0, 1403 N. Hayden St.

Da Weekend’z, 3701 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Diana’s Tamales Mobile at Commissary, 701 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Don Harrington Discovery Center, 1200 Streit Drive.

Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner-Catering, 2100 N. 2nd Ave., Canyon.

Gloria’s Restaurant-Mobile (El Taco Loco), 1300 S. Grand St.

Kona Ice of Canyon Catering #1, 8821 Lupine Drive, Canyon.

Kona Ice of Canyon Catering #2, 8821 Lupine Drive. Canyon.

Maricos El Big Boy, 605 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Pan-Handlers Catering, 410 S. Taylor St.

Region 16 Cleveland Headstart, 1601 S. Cleveland St.

Roaster’s Coffee & Tea, 45709 Bell St.

Snow Fixx-Catering, 3018 S.W. 6th Ave.

Soda Jerks Beverage Co.-Catering, 7148 Bell St.

Subway #44332, 1501 S. Coulter St.

T’s Bar, 700 S.W. 10th Ave.

The Grind Stone, 7410 Hillside Road.

Towne Place by Marriott, 6807 W. I-40.

Water Still, 3434 S. Soncy Road.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3810 W. I-40.

Kilo Grub, 2300 N. Western St.

Kooler Ice, 2200 S.E. 27th Ave.

Shi Lee’s Barbecue & Soul Food, 1213 S.W. 3rd Ave.

The Pretzel Guy, 3208 S.E. 10th Ave.

Verdure Café, 5701 Time Square, Space 100.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/94) Amigos #524 Deli/Bakery, 3300 E. I-40. Heavily rim dented cans on shelves for use in deli and bakery; scoop handles in food of several containers in bakery and deli (repeat violation). COS. Heavy ice condensate on and around food in packages (repeat violation); missing light shields in bakery area. Correct by 11/01.

(A/97) Amigos #425 Grocery, 3300 E. I-40. Heavily rim/seam dented cans on shelves for sale. COS.

(A/96) Benjamin Donuts & Bakery, 7003 Bell St. Chlorine sanitizer in spray bottle too strong. Correct by 08/01. Food debris build-up on coffee nozzles. (repeat violation). Correct by 10/27.

(A/94) Big Lots #1436, 3510 E. I-40. Heavily seam dented cans on shelves (repeat violation). COS. Vacuum breaker needed for mop sink and faucet with water hose (repeat violation). Correct by 08/06.

(A/93) Caribbean Ice, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave. Chocolate and caramel syrup and bucket of pickle juice not refrigerated (repeat violation). Correct by 08/07. Sugar water bucket in mop sink (repeat violation); dirt and dust accumulation on AC unit and fans; repair wall spots showing bare wood; food handler certification needed. Correct by 11/02.

(A/93) Corner Market, 3400 S. Coulter St. Cleaning chemicals not properly labeled; plumbing in restrooms not correctly installed. Correct by 08/06. Tea dispensers dirty. Correct by 11/01.

(A/96) Delightful Nutrition, 3009 E. Amarillo Blvd., Space 200. Sponges must not be used in contact with cleaned and sanitized or in-use food-contact surfaces; all wood in establishment must be painted and stained to be smooth, durable and non-absorbent. Correct by 08/087. Walls behind hand sink, three-compartment sink and utility sink must be covered to be smooth, durable and non-absorbent; a covered trash receptacle needed in restroom. Correct by 10/27.

(C/70) Diana’s Tamales, 701 W. Amarillo Blvd. All meat must be stored separate from vegetables; no bleach sanitizer for food-contact surfaces (repeat violation); no sanitizer test strips (repeat violation); large amounts of rodent droppings in establishment. COS. Proper cooling method not being used for cooked foods. Correct by 08/07. No Certified Food Manager; food handler certification needed; employees not knowledgeable of how to use ice baths to cool food and to break down into smaller containers to cool quicker; meat out of date; no thermometers in establishment to monitor cooking and chilling procedures (repeat violation); several cutting board heavily scored and need to be sanded or replaced. Correct by 08/14. Fly swatters and non-approved mouse traps being used in establishment; back area has an old roll-up door that is not sealed; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution (repeat violation); food in packages and working containers stored on floor; scoop left in open bag of flour; utensils stored in bulk containers without lids and handles touching food items; frozen meat must be labeled with common name of food; floors and walls must be clean to sight and touch (repeat violation); grease trap is not accessible; buckets of liquid to be disposed of were stored under prep table; old burritos to be discarded were stored on floor in food prep area; gaps in walls and ceiling joints must be sealed; hand washing sign needed at hand sink in serving area. Correct by 11/02.

(A/99) Diana’s Tamales Mobile 27th & Grand, 701 W. Amarillo Blvd. Door to unit must be sealed (repeat violation). Correct by 11/02.

(A/99) Diana’s Tamales Mobile Western & I-17. 701 W. Amarillo Blvd. Door to unit must be sealed. Correct by 11/02.

(A/96) Dollar General Store #11828, 7040 W. McCormick Road. No hand drying provisions at hand sink in back storage area. Correct by 08/11. Many dead insects on floor in back storage room; frozen food thawing in fridge. Correct by 10/30.

(A/94) Domino’s, 301 N. 23rd St., Canyon. Olives and other food dumped in hand sink. COS. Chlorine sanitizer at improper concentration in ware washing machine. Correct by 08/06. Old food debris buildup on green racks. Correct by 11/01.

(A/90) Donut Stop, 4500 Canyon Drive. Chlorine sanitizer too strong (repeat violation). COS. Vending machine spouts, ice chutes and other food contact surfaces must be taken apart and cleaned and sanitized (repeat violation). Correct by 08/04. Any food preparation equipment showing signs of wear must be repaired or replaced. Correct by 08/11. All bags used for storing food must be food grade bags; cups must not be used as scoops for dispensing dry bulk items; nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris (repeat violation); defective lighting in several areas; floors under mixers and in front of mop sink degraded showing gravel and provide areas to hold water; areas of walls and ceilings that are peeling, chipped or broken must be repaired to be smooth, durable, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Correct by 10/30.

(A/95) Dubai Nightclub, 900 E. Amarillo Blvd. No soap at hand sink. Correct by 08/08. Gap at back door must be sealed; food must not be stored on floor; a covered trash receptacle needed in women’s restroom. Correct by 10/27.

(A/98) El Tigre, 6817 Wolflin Ave. Gaps at back door must be repaired; vents heavily soiled and need to be cleaned. Correct by 10/27.

(A/97) Firehouse Subs #1749, 3450 S. Soncy Road, Suite 100. Flies in store and in kitchen; hats or other hair restraints must be worn at all times, including for beards (repeat violation); dishes stacked wet. Correct by 10/30.

(A/97) Five Points Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1625 Point West Pkwy. Cooked bacon and sausage stored under raw bacon and shell eggs. COS.

(A/97) Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care, 928 Westwood Drive. Coffee pot in hand sink. Correct by 08/13. Accumulation of debris on shelves. Correct by 11/01.

(A/94) Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care, 928 Westwood Drive, Bldg. 2. Sanitizer not a proper concentration. Correct by 08/06. Fly swatters must be removed from kitchen area; ground beef thawing improperly in non-running water; inside cabinets dirty and need to be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 11/01.

(A/92) Hampton Inn & Suites Amarillo West, 6901 W. I-40. Food in cooler not labeled and without a lid; no sanitizer test strips; ice machine dirty. Correct by 08/08. Ceilings must be of non-absorbent material and easily cleaned (repeat violation); cabinets must be refinished where chipping and peeling paint (repeat violation); gravy stored in household crockpots. Correct by 10/27.

(A/95) Heartis Amarillo, 1610 Research St. Kitchen staff must wear hair restraints at all times; bowl used as scoop in flour; underside of juice machine heavily soiled (repeat violation); light bulb out in vent hood system (repeat violation); ice build-up on condenser in walk-in freezer. Correct by 10/30.

(A/96) Holiday Service, 1901 E. I-40. Paint items in hand sink (repeat violation). Correct by 08/13. Soda dispensers soiled with syrup; counters must be clean to sight and touch; back area heavily soiled with trash and debris (repeat violation). Correct by 11/01.

(A/97) Ichiban, 3309 Wimberly Road. Household refrigerator must be replaced with commercial unit. Correct by 08/11. Both restroom doors must close tightly. Correct by 10/30.

(A/97) J’s Bar & Grill-Catering, 3130 S. Soncy Road, Suite 100. Door not completely closed; multiple food contact surfaces dirty; no lids on trash cans in women’s restroom. Correct by 10/31.

(A/91) Logan’s Roadhouse #347, 8310 W. I-40. Cutting boards heavily scored and must be sanded or replaced. Correct by 08/11. Gap at back door must be sealed; employee drinks must be stored in a designated area and have lids; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution; ice tea must be covered to prevent cross contamination; walls and floors must be clean to sight and touch; beer cooler must be cleaned of mold accumulation (repeat violation); several areas in establishment need to be repaired; sign needed at hand sink indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 10/30.

(A/94) My Pollo & Mimi’s Restaurant, 1400 Ross St. Back door needs to be sealed; all food in containers must be covered; all food and food contact products must be stored at least six inches above the floor; frozen meat must be labeled with common name; vent hoods heavily soiled with debris and grease (repeat violation); more lighting needed in dry storage area and back end of kitchen area; area behind three-compartment sink and hand sink must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable material; material for kitchen ceiling must be durable, cleanable and non-absorbent (repeat violation). Correct by 10/31.

(A/95) Palio’s Pizza Café, 3562 S. Soncy Road, Suite 301. Employee touched phone then began cutting fruit without washing hands. Correct by 08/04. Bag of flour stored on floor; handle of ice scoop touching ice. Correct by 10/30.

(B/86) Palo Duro Creek Golf Course, 50 Country Club Drive, Canyon. Multiple items and surfaces not clean to sight or touch; all toxic materials not stored in original container must be labeled with common name of product; all ready-to eat and TCS (temperature/time controlled for safety) foods must be date marked; rag and various debris in hand sink; food items on floor in storage room; floors and fridges must be cleaned; receptacles must be provided for storage of garbage and refuse; no grease trap on premises; carpet in storage room must be removed. Correct by 09/02.

(A/99) Pondaseta Brewing Co., 7500 S.W. 45th Ave. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipments must be free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 11/01.

(A/97) Pondaseta Brewing Co. Mobile, 7500 S.W. 45th Ave. Sign needed at hand sink indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 08/13. Floors under equipment dirty and grease accumulating. Correct by 11/01.

(A/98) Pony Express Burritos, 2808 4th Ave., Canyon. Utensil handles in food; bathroom ceilings must be easily cleanable (repeat violation). Correct by 10/31.

(A/93) R Bar, 2616 E. Amarillo Blvd. Inside ice machine must be clean to sight and touch (repeat violation). COS. Gaps at both doors must be sealed; stir sticks must be individually wrapped or in a dispenser; dust and debris under sink and behind coolers; a covered trash receptacle needed in women’s restroom (repeat violation). Correct by 10/27.

(A/94) Red Robin, 8720 W. I-40. Clean silverware stored in dirty containers; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS. Vent hood system leaking and must be repaired; ceiling near mop sink must be repaired to be smooth, durable and non-absorbent; condensation in walk-in freezer leaking onto floors. Correct by 10/30.

(A/98) Saigon Senorita, 3304 Harris Drive. Hot water heater turned off. COS.

(A/94) TNT Discount, 2801 S.E. 27th Ave. Vacuum breaker for hose needed at faucet by mop sink (repeat violation). Correct by 08/04. All employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; gaps exposing sheetrock or wood in ceiling above sinks in back must be repaired; wood on shelves in walk-in cooler must be stained or painted to be non-absorbent; restroom door must be self-closing. Correct by 10/30.

(A/94) Taco Bell #032697, 611 23rd St., Canyon. No paper towels at hand sink in ware washing area (repeat violation); heavy garbage debris in area beside and behind grease bin in back; scoop handle touching cheese (repeat violation); dishes stacked wet (repeat violation). Correct by 08/13. Mold buildup along walls and floors in walk-in cooler; trash and food debris under shelves and equipment (repeat violation); lids must be kept closed on waste grease bin outside. Correct by 11/01.

(B/85) Taco Villa #18, 110 23rd St., Canyon. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer at three-compartment sink at improper concentration; equipment stored on hand sink; single-use cup used as scoop in sugar. COS. Cooked chicken at improper temperature in walk-in cooler; improper cooling method used; food must be date marked; cooled food must have time written on sticker indicating how long it has been cooling; pot of salsa stored on floor in ware washing area; dishes stacked wet; filters on vent hood must be cleaned; garbage, mold and food debris under all equipment; shelves in walk-in need to be cleaned; heavy mold build-up on plastic cover on dish shelves. Correct by 08/08.

(A/93) Texas Bar and Grill, 2801 W. Amarillo Blvd. Eggs stored on shelf at improper temperature. COS. Gaps at back door must be sealed; bucket of flour stored directly on floor; ground beef thawing on counter tops; ceiling over bar must be painted or sealed to be smooth, durable and non-absorbent; walls behind sinks and areas subject to moisture must be smooth, durable and non-absorbent. Correct by 11/01.

(A/95) Texas Premier Childcare at Amarillo Netplex, 3723 S.W. 58th Ave. Vacuum breaker or backflow preventer needed at mop sink faucet. Correct by 08/05. All employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; to-go containers in boxes stored on floor next to grill. Correct by 10/31.

(B/81) Thai Koon, 7030 S. Western St. Raw chicken stored above raw fish and open container of rice that was soaking; raw meat stored over pot of cooked stew (repeat violation); make table cooler not holding at proper temperature; no paper towels at sink in men’s restroom or hand sink in dishwashing area; knives stored in container with heavy food debris (repeat violation); scoop for stew found in bottom floor of cooler with handle submerged in food (repeat violation). COS. TCS food in make table at improper temperature. Correct by 08/06. Cardboard must not be used under equipment or food containers. Correct by 08/13. Containers holding spices labeled incorrectly (repeat violation); heavy grease build-up on side of grill (repeat violation); unshielded lights in prep area of kitchen; grease receptacle must be moved from grass area to a hard non-absorbent surface; heavy grease and food debris in areas under vent hood on floor; gap between wall and ceiling above breakers in kitchen must be sealed; household stove must be replaced with a commercial unit; household freezer must be a chest freezer if used in establishment. Correct by 11/01.

(B/87) Toot ‘n Totum #34, 2024 S. Washington St. Heavy accumulation of food debris on tea spouts, ice chutes and vending spouts (repeat violation); spray bottle of unknown liquid not labeled; spray cleaner/sanitizer hanging on shelving by food products under shelf holding microwave; no grease trap in establishment. Correct by 08/04. Rusted shelving holding food and other items must be cleaned, repaired or replaced; heavy accumulation of dirt, corrosion and other debris in areas behind bending equipment and facilities. Correct by 08/11. Wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 10/30.

(A/97) Torchy’s Tacos, 3562 S. Soncy Road. Food and sanitizer bucket in hand sink. Correct by 08/11. Pans stacked wet (repeat violation). Correct by 10/30.

(A/90) Waffle House #1354, 2804 S.W. 45th Ave. Cooked ham stored below raw bacon, raw eggs and next to raw sausage patties; cartons of raw potatoes stored below eggs; chlorine sanitizer at improper concentration; soda machine nozzles accumulating build-up in diffuser and aperture for diffuser. COS. Condensate dripping onto loosely wrapped pork chops; intake and exhaust air ducts must be cleaned and filters changed; areas under counters and in walk-in cooler heavily soiled; walk-in cooler floor collecting water under metal floor plates. Correct by 10/31.