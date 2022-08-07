ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Globe-News

Business Seen: Amarillo area business news and developments for Aug. 7, 2022

By Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
Dutch Bros. Coffee opens new Amarillo location on Ross Street

The drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. All drinks are handcrafted, and fan favorites include the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel and Palm Beach Lemonade.

“We love being part of the Amarillo community and we’re stoked for this new shop,” said Codie Parret, operator of Dutch Bros Amarillo.

Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards.

Summer heat driving electricity demand higher; Xcel Energy offers tips to hold down costs, stay comfortable

Punishing summer heat has driven electricity demand higher across Xcel Energy’s Texas and New Mexico service area, but area customers have options for keeping monthly energy bills in check even as temperatures soar.

“Xcel Energy is working to hold down costs by leaning on our abundant wind energy resources, which use the free and abundant wind to generate electricity while saving millions on fuel costs,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy director for Customer and Community Relations in Texas and New Mexico. “And we’re helping customers make their homes and businesses more energy efficient without sacrificing comfort to hold down costs now and throughout the year.”

Xcel Energy offers tips to beat the persistent heat and save money at its Energy Saving Tips page atxcelenergy.com. These include using weather stripping to seal doors and windows, adjusting thermostats 7 to 10 degrees from normal, closing blinds and drapes and using fans to circulate air throughout the home, leaving interior doors open. Additionally, Xcel Energy has teamed up with select retailers in its Texas-New Mexico service area to provide discounts on certain LED bulbs. Customers can locate these retailers at the company’s Home Lighting page at xcelenergy.com. Customers can take a further step toward ongoing savings by having their homes tested for air leaks. Xcel Energy provides a list of approved energy efficiency contractors at xcelenergyefficiency.com that will find these air leaks and make energy-saving improvements free of charge.

Customers needing extra time to pay their bill can visit with Xcel Energy about setting up payment arrangements by calling 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday or visit the customer support page at xcelenergy.com to learn about options and programs to help manage bills. Xcel Energy customer agents can also connect customers with resources in the community that offer assistance in paying utility bills.

BSA ranked No. 24 in Texas, named Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

BSA Health System (BSA) was named Best Regional Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region and ranked No. 24 for best hospitals in Texas for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. BSA was also recognized as a High Performing hospital for the following seven procedures and conditions: congestive heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure and stroke.

“It is an honor to be nationally recognized as the Best Regional Hospital in our area and ranked as the 24th Best Hospital in Texas,” said BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz. “These designations and our high performance in seven medical procedures and conditions reflect the continued dedication our health system has towards providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”

The annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital ratings and rankings, now in its 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions and elective procedures. The High Performing rating, the highest ranking, recognizes hospitals for producing patient experiences and outcomes that are significantly higher than the national average.

For the 2022-23 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 20 procedure and condition categories. Ratings were based on quality measures, including survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. For up-to-date information about healthcare at BSA Health System, visit bsahs.org.

U.S. News & World Report names NWTHS as a High Performing Hospital for Kidney Failure, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, COPD, Stroke

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Northwest Texas Healthcare System as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Kidney Failure, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, COPD, and Stroke. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. Northwest Texas Healthcare System earned a High Performing rating(s) for Kidney Failure, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, COPD, Stroke, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

“This recognition is an affirmation to the dedication of the physicians and employees of Northwest who work diligently to provide quality care for our patients. It is a great honor to recognize our team but most importantly that our community is receiving quality care to keep them close to home,” stated Ryan Chandler, CEO, NWTHS.

For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Northwest Texas Healthcare System, a 495-bed academic teaching facility based in Amarillo, Texas, recognized for as an Accredited Heart Hospital and Stroke Center, Children's Hospital as well as many other accredited clinical services.

Suddenlink is now Optimum, launches campaign, 'Get Closer, Go Farther'

Altice USA announced this week that its Suddenlink brand has rebranded to Optimum, bringing the company’s telecommunications products and services under one unified brand across its entire footprint. Today also marks the introduction of Optimum’s new nationwide brand campaign, “Get Closer, Go Farther” with a new look and feel, tagline, and mission unveiled to customers.

Throughout the months ahead, the company will transition Suddenlink properties and assets to Optimum, including vehicles, stores, websites, uniforms, and more. As Optimum continues to build upon the progress it has made and enters the next phase of its brand journey, the new tagline, “Get Closer, Go Farther” aims to demonstrate the promise to bring customers closer together than ever before with Optimum products and services so they can collectively go farther, now and into the future.

To learn more, visit optimum.com/gofarther.

Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

