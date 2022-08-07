ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT hosting job related events this month

By WTAMU Newsroom
 4 days ago

Employers sought for WT Back to School Job Fair

CANYON — Companies looking for West Texas A&M University student employees can recruit them on campus at an upcoming event.

According to a news release, WT’s Back to School Job Fair will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall in the center of the Canyon campus.

Registration deadline for companies is 5 p.m. Aug. 15. There is no cost, but registration is required at bit.ly/wtbacktoschool22

During the come-and-go job fair as the 2022-23 school year begins, students will look for part-time employment opportunities both on- and off-campus.

“Connecting students with these employers from their early college years will promote greater connections within the community and, ultimately, a better network for our students as they enter the job market,” said Sam Green, assistant director for the Office of Career and Professional Development.

A full list of companies will be available to students via their Handshake account at https://bit.ly/backtoschoolwt

WT’s Engler College of Business, SBDC and Enterprise Center to host Small Business Intern Event

CANYON — Regional small businesses and entrepreneurs can connect directly with potential interns at an upcoming event at West Texas A&M University. According to a news release, WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, with America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU and the WT Enterprise Center, will host Recruit:Able at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

The round-robin event for Engler College of Business students will feature Amarillo-area small business owners and entrepreneurs who are hiring for internship positions. Students will have an opportunity to understand how small business entrepreneurs operate in our economy while also developing marketable skills to use in their career. Entrepreneurs will conduct short interviews with potential interns and those students should have a prepared resume ready to present. The event will be catered by Sharky’s Burrito Company for everyone who participates in the interview process.

“This is a great partnership with College of Business students and local business owners,” said Brian Enevoldsen, program manager for the WT Enterprise Center. “For students, this opportunity pairs the knowledge gained through their studies with real world application to provide them the experience necessary to be recruitable beyond graduation. Furthermore, it provides gainful employment with a focus on developing the student’s skills and abilities in the area of their studies.”

Students can gain valuable experience and can apply their knowledge, while small business owners continue to create relationships that retain college students in the Texas Panhandle after graduation.

“One of the best things about an internship is when students are able to take their marketable skills and bring them into a workspace that can help local businesses succeed,” said Dr. Robert Allen King, associate dean of graduate business programs in the Engler College of Business. “By working together, both the student and the business are gaining benefits through each other’s skills and opportunities.”

Registration cost for business owners is $50 by Aug. 15 and $75 afterwards. Business owners and students can register at wtsbdc.com/recruitable. A video of the internship guidelines and benefits for students and entrepreneurs can be found on the site.

