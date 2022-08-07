ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

American State Bank names market president for Amarillo region

By Bill Holland
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
American State Bank, a community bank headquartered in Tyler, Texas, recently expanded its footprint and is pleased to announce that Steve Bowen has been appointed Market President, Amarillo Region. ASB has established four Loan Production Offices – Deposit Production Offices (LPO/DPO) in West Texas and the South Plains. The Amarillo office is located at 801 S. Fillmore, Suite 205.

"We are extremely pleased about the opportunity to open these offices in the Panhandle and South Plains," said Brandon Steele, Chairman of American State Bank and holding company Steele Bancshares, Inc.

Kelly Sanders, CEO of American State Bank, added, "As a community bank committed to Texas, we’re starting with the right individuals to lead our markets and build on our foundation of customer service."

"American State Bank is the embodiment of a true community bank," Bowen said. "I’m excited to have this opportunity to help Amarillo area businesses and entrepreneurs grow with us."

Currently, the American State Bank Loan Production – Deposit Production Office is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. American State Bank has an available offering of complete online and commercial and consumer banking products. For details you may contact one of their many qualified bankers or go online at asb.com.

