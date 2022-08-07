ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Reservations Opening for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Today

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reservations are scheduled to open in an hour for both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland locations. At the Bibbibidi Bobbidi Boutique, guests between 3 and 12 years old can be transformed into a princess or a knight. The knight packages start at $19.95 for styled hair and a sword and shield. For $79.95, kids also get a knight’s costume. The princess packages start at $99.95, for hairstyling, make-up, nail polish, a T-shirt, sash, and cinch. They go up from there to include a princess gown and various accessories.
HollywoodLife

Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio

Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Dazzles in Bright Green Bodycon Dress From Her Own Collection

It’s no wonder typically Victoria Beckham is her own muse. The singer and designer took to Instagram yesterday to model one of the designs from her newest VB Body capsule collection. In the video, Beckham shows off the luminosity of a green dress in the mirror. In line with the season, the vivid green piece comprised of knitwear fabric styled effortlessly with Beckham’s two-toned heels. “I’m so excited to reveal the new styles and colours of the VB Body collection!! This bright green is everything and is super flattering on all skin tones. I hope you love the new pieces as much...
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’ at Disneyland

Disney Parks posted 70% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2022 but is still claiming to have been affected by an “unfavorable attendance mix.”. The earnings report released today claims that per capita ticket revenue was up due to Genie+ and Lightning Lane, but offset by Disneyland attendance. This is likely in reference to the Magic Key Pass program, which is the west coast equivalent of an Annual Pass.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Credits Original Marvel Series for Disney+ Subscriber Growth

As we reported earlier today, Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in Q3 of 2022. Disney CEO Bob Chapek credits original Marvel series that for the platform growth. According to Chapek, every new Marvel series yields new viewers who haven’t watched Marvel content before. He credits the episodic format that allows a viewer to explore new characters and genres.
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

New 50th Anniversary Partners Statue Pressed Penny Available at Walt Disney World

We recently found four new 50th anniversary designs for the collectible medallions, and now a new Partners Statue pressed penny has debuted. The pressed penny is available in the Main Street Firehouse. The penny features a silhouette of the Partners Statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey in front of Cinderella...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Race Themes Revealed

Disney has revealed the themes for the runDisney 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend races. Each race is inspired by a different Pixar property. The challenge, which is 19.3 miles, is inspired by “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”. The 10-miler is inspired by Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Refurbishment Takes Over Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure

As we exit the busy summer season, it’s time for refurbishments to take over the Disneyland Resort. The latest victim of this is the Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure, which we found with walls and scaffolds up today. New construction walls are in place surrounding Hollywood Lounge as...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised

Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Parks Revenue Rises 70% in Third Quarter of 2022

Disney Parks, Products, and Experiences made a revenue of $7.4 billion in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, as the company revealed in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. In the second quarter of 2022, the parks earned $6.7 billion in revenue. The fiscal quarter covers April, May, and June,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WDW News Today

Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland

Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
TRAVEL

