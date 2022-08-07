Read full article on original website
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of "Hocus Pocus" items. Hocus Pocus "Trouble is Brewing" Corkcicle – $34.99.
BREAKING: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Reservations Opening for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Today
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reservations are scheduled to open in an hour for both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland locations. At the Bibbibidi Bobbidi Boutique, guests between 3 and 12 years old can be transformed into a princess or a knight. The knight packages start at $19.95 for styled hair and a sword and shield. For $79.95, kids also get a knight’s costume. The princess packages start at $99.95, for hairstyling, make-up, nail polish, a T-shirt, sash, and cinch. They go up from there to include a princess gown and various accessories.
‘Mickey’s Christmas Big Band’ Won’t Return to Disneyland Paris for 2022 Holiday Season
“Mickey’s Christmas Big Band,” a crowdpleaser of a show at Walt Disney Studios in Disneyland Paris, won’t be returning for the holiday season this year, according to DLP Report. This show took place inside the Animagique Theater. With costumes from Moulin Rouge, live singers, and jazz musicians,...
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers Set to Open in 2023 at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is bringing to life another stunning The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, which is anticipated to open in 2023 at the former ESPN Club spot. The restaurant will be a table service restaurant and bakery that will offer both savory and sweet options. Afternoon tea...
Feathered Friends in Flight Will Close for Refurbishment this September in Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom attraction, Feathered Friends in Flight, will close between September 11 through September 24 this year. The show will reopen to guests on September 25. Before the Covid closure, the show used to be UP! A Great Bird Adventure Show, featuring characters from Disney Pixar’s “Up.”. For...
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
Victoria Beckham Dazzles in Bright Green Bodycon Dress From Her Own Collection
It’s no wonder typically Victoria Beckham is her own muse. The singer and designer took to Instagram yesterday to model one of the designs from her newest VB Body capsule collection. In the video, Beckham shows off the luminosity of a green dress in the mirror. In line with the season, the vivid green piece comprised of knitwear fabric styled effortlessly with Beckham’s two-toned heels. “I’m so excited to reveal the new styles and colours of the VB Body collection!! This bright green is everything and is super flattering on all skin tones. I hope you love the new pieces as much...
Ranchos Leisure Pool at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Closing for Refurbishment
The Ranchos leisure pool at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort will be closing for refurbishment for over a month. The pool will close on Sunday, August 14, 2022, and is expected to reopen in “late September.”. During the refurbishment, the Dig Site Feature Pool and the Casitas and Cabanas...
Vogue letting its hair down? High-fashion mag to throw public fashion show - and street fair - during NYFW
Vogue is introducing a brand new Fashion Week event, Vogue World: New York, to the public. Tickets for the Sept. 12 event go on sale Aug. 15.
Disney Blames Lower Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’ at Disneyland
Disney Parks posted 70% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2022 but is still claiming to have been affected by an “unfavorable attendance mix.”. The earnings report released today claims that per capita ticket revenue was up due to Genie+ and Lightning Lane, but offset by Disneyland attendance. This is likely in reference to the Magic Key Pass program, which is the west coast equivalent of an Annual Pass.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Credits Original Marvel Series for Disney+ Subscriber Growth
As we reported earlier today, Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in Q3 of 2022. Disney CEO Bob Chapek credits original Marvel series that for the platform growth. According to Chapek, every new Marvel series yields new viewers who haven’t watched Marvel content before. He credits the episodic format that allows a viewer to explore new characters and genres.
50th Anniversary Pumpkin Wreaths Are Out on Main Street, U.S.A. for Halloween at Magic Kingdom
With the start of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party just days away, the Magic Kingdom is nearly ready for the spooky season with the arrival of more seasonal wreaths. The pumpkin wreaths have returned, but this year, there’s a glaring absence of Mickey Mouse. The 50th anniversary Cinderella’s Carriage...
New 50th Anniversary Partners Statue Pressed Penny Available at Walt Disney World
We recently found four new 50th anniversary designs for the collectible medallions, and now a new Partners Statue pressed penny has debuted. The pressed penny is available in the Main Street Firehouse. The penny features a silhouette of the Partners Statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey in front of Cinderella...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/7/2022 (New Guide Map, Gears Removed From Tomorrowland Light & Power, New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions, & More)
Hey, howdy, hey! Welcome to Magic Kingdom. It’s time for our Sunday stroll through the park. Keep your eyes peeled for anything new, Disney ducks, and gorgeous views. Lace up those sneakers because we’re heading out. Slowly but surely, the fall and Halloween decorations are going up around...
Pass Member Exclusive Special Effects Show with Q&A Taking Place This Month at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Passholders are currently able to RSVP to a Special Effects Show to take place August 28 at 6:15 p.m. The show features special effects and stunts used in moviemaking. There will be a live question and answer panel following the show. For more information on booking...
2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Race Themes Revealed
Disney has revealed the themes for the runDisney 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend races. Each race is inspired by a different Pixar property. The challenge, which is 19.3 miles, is inspired by “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”. The 10-miler is inspired by Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.”
Refurbishment Takes Over Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure
As we exit the busy summer season, it’s time for refurbishments to take over the Disneyland Resort. The latest victim of this is the Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure, which we found with walls and scaffolds up today. New construction walls are in place surrounding Hollywood Lounge as...
Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised
Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
Disney Parks Revenue Rises 70% in Third Quarter of 2022
Disney Parks, Products, and Experiences made a revenue of $7.4 billion in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, as the company revealed in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. In the second quarter of 2022, the parks earned $6.7 billion in revenue. The fiscal quarter covers April, May, and June,...
Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland
Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
