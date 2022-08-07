Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Roasts Childish Gambino's Outfit At Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
New York, NY – Chris Brown has roasted Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) for the outfit he chose to wear at Beyoncé’s “secret” Renaissance party over the weekend. Not long after the Instagram account Fit Ain’t Nothing shared a photo of the Atlanta creator...
Kelis Responds To Beyonce Removing “Milkshake” Sample
Click here to read the full article. After Kelis called out Beyonce and Pharrell for the use of “Milkshake” on the Renaissance album’s “Energy,” Bey’s team acted accordingly and removed the interpolation. As a result, the BeyHive became frustrated with Kelis, with some Beyonce fans lashing at her on social media. “This how U look, and u trying to be mad at Beyoncé ???log out Beyoncé made u relevant for 24 hrs cause no one was thinking bout u at least thank her,” one BeyHive member typed. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Debuts At No. 1Beyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPBeyoncé Reportedly Removes...
ETOnline.com
Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
SFGate
David Bowie Tops Sky Arts List of 50 Most Influential British Artists of The Last 50 Years
Musician and actor David Bowie has topped a Sky Arts list celebrating the 50 most influential British artists of the last 50 years. Bowie was named most influential by judges as they commended his influence across the industry and ability to transcend a variety of mediums including music, film and fashion.
SFGate
Idris Elba Explains How He ‘Hustled’ His Way on to Jay-Z’s Album on ‘Fallon’
Idris Elba stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss his forthcoming film Beast. The actor, who is also a DJ, took the opportunity to explain to host Jimmy Fallon how he ended up on Jay-Z’s 2007 LP American Gangster, as well as Paul McCartney’s 2021 effort McCartney III Reimagined.
Petunia Valley: Brandee Evans Gives Teyana Taylor The Mercedes Experience During The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour Opener
'P-Valley' star Brandee Evans delivers provocative pole dance during Teyana Taylor's The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour Opener
hiphop-n-more.com
Angela Yee Announces That The Breakfast Club As We Know It Is “Officially Over”
UPDATE: Angela Yee has announced her own syndicated radio show, Way Up with Angela Yee. The Breakfast Club is a show from DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee that has been one of the biggest in Hip-Hop culture for well over a decade now. In their time, they’ve had everyone as guests, from big rappers like JAY-Z, Kanye West, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar to icons like Minister Farrakhan and President Obama. They’ve also had some very viral moments like Birdman walking in there to check them, Soulja Boy talking about Drake and 6ix9ine’s appearances.
Remembering the Rappers We Lost in the 2010s
It's hard to believe the 2010s are already becoming a distant memory. In those 120 months, we saw the rise of decade-defining artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and J. Cole. We watched Jay-Z become a billionaire, witnessed Childish Gambino go from backpack rapper to global phenom on the stage and screen, and beheld records being broken left and right. While the 2010s have been filled with wins, the hip-hop community has also suffered some deep losses in the form of artists who have passed away during that time.
