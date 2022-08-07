ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho anti-wolf laws lead conservation groups to petition for funding cutoff

By By KTVB STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsMmQ_0h8AYyDD00

Originally published Aug. 4 on KTVB.COM .

On Thursday, 27 conservation groups filed a petition calling for the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to disqualify Idaho and Montana from receiving millions in federal conservation funding over anti-wolf legislation the states enacted in 2021.

The funding in question is provided through the Pittman-Robertson Act, which is distributed to the states by the Secretary of the Interior to support conservation projects. The Secretary of the Interior is also capable of disqualifying states for the funding should they pass legislation that contradicts the Pittman-Robertson Act’s conservation intentions.

“Montana and Idaho have relied on anti-wolf rhetoric to pass aggressive laws permitting the widespread slaughter of wolves with zero basis in ethics or science,” said Andrea Zaccardi, carnivore conservation legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “These new laws run completely contrary to conservation goals, and they should disqualify both states from receiving federal funding.”

Idaho’s law allows the state to hire private contractors to hunt and kill wolves. Hunters can kill an unlimited number of wolves as long as they buy tags for each one, and trapping is permitted year-round on private land in Idaho.

Montana’s law allows hunters to bait and lure wolves, use strangulation snares on public and private land. The new law allows Montana hunters to purchase up to 10 wolf-hunting licenses, the trapping season has been extended by four weeks and a bounty program has been approved to reimburse hunters and trappers for any costs incurred for killing wolves.

Wildlife biologists, scientists, game wardens, commissioners and community members have spoken out against Idaho and Montana’s new wolf-killing tactics as violating principles of “fair chase” and conflicting with duties to sustainably manage wolves.

“Montana and Idaho have proven they’ll stop at nothing to eradicate wolves across the landscape,” said Zaccardi. “They can’t be trusted to manage predators and shouldn’t receive federal funding to carry out their unscientific and incredibly reckless wildlife-management programs.”

Idaho has received more than $75 million in funding authorized by the Pittman-Robertson Act and its companion Sport Fish Restoration Act over the last five years, while Montana received more than $99 million from 2015 to 2019.

More from KTVB.COM:

Lion diagnosed with kidney disease at Zoo Boise

#BeLikeLarry: Idahoans participate in acts of service for Larry Gebert Day

Comments / 9

Monica Marsing
4d ago

The wolves planted here are much larger they transplanted Canadian wolves which are like 3 times larger than the original native timber wolves and like Grizzley said the amount agreed upon has way exceeded

Reply(1)
7
GRIZZLEY
4d ago

This is an extremely biased misleading and inflammatory article. Get the real information before trying to mislead the people. Fact is there are over 3 times the agreed amount of wolves and growing in Idaho alone. Decimating the ungulate population as well as causing havoc with private land owner stock. Educate yourself self and get the facts before writing or believing this propaganda!

Reply
10
Steve Burk
4d ago

there should have never ever been any Canadian gray wolves introduced into the northwest of the United States mainly Idaho and Montana. the Canadian gray wolf never called these areas home but the same areas used to be populated with a much smaller species of wolf which is no longer around. populations of these introduced wolves have exploded in population and need to be reduced dramatically. in my opinion more should be allowed to be taken then what is currently approved. mating pairs and packs have far exceeded the recommended numbers of wolves targeted in the initial introduction of this catastrophic species of wolf.

Reply
7
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
Idaho State Journal

Wolf advocates petition to strip Montana, Idaho of federal funds

Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a petition calling on federal authorities to strip the states of Idaho and Montana of Pittman-Robertson funds due to state laws that eased wolf hunting and trapping regulations. ...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Montana Government
KIDO Talk Radio

Can You Name Ten Idaho Inspired Songs?

Idaho is inspiring. Just ask these musicians and song writers. Take a look and a listen to 10 songs that are about Idaho or at least inspired by the glorious gem state. There are dozens of songs about Idaho out there but these are some of our favorites. :) 1)...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fish#Cutoff#Interior
Montana Talks

Montana Has Two State Gemstones. One is Really Easy to Find

Montana is a great place to be if you like rocks. I was recently going through a box of stuff that my mom had saved from my childhood. It was full of the usual items you would expect. Things like elementary school papers and crafts, handmade birthday cards from my favorite aunt and uncle, old family pictures, and a small bag of silver nickels and wheat pennies that my great grandmother would give the grandkids on our birthdays. As I scrounged through the time capsule of memories, I found my childhood collection of "special rocks", carefully stored in a bank check box (what's a check?), that was neatly labeled with my name in 4th-grade-me Sharpie script and sealed with a piece of tape.
visitidaho.org

5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Elko Daily Free Press

Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low

RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
RUPERT, ID
KIVI-TV

Duty Calls: Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard leave for deployment

BOISE, Idaho — Soldiers in the Idaho National Guard said their final goodbyes to their families before they boarded a plane and the start a one-year deployment that will take them to the middle east. More than 600 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team will head to...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KTVB

Idaho Today: The Donnelly Huckleberry Festival

Allison with the Donnelly Chamber of Commerce shares all about this year's Huckleberry Festival on August 12-14th! Learn more here: https://donnellychamber.com/
Post Register

Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment

PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy