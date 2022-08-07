UNC WBB non-conference games announced

The time is almost here for the UNC women’s basketball program to take the court, but before they do, more games have been released.

The out-of-conference games have been announced with UNC playing a total of 11 non-ACC teams, hosting five of them. They open up the season against the defending SWAC champions Jackson State in Carmichael Arena on November 9th.

The path gets more trenching, taking on TCU on the 12th, South Carolina State on the 16th, and James Madison on the 20th before competing in the highly anticipated Phil Knight Invitational. The Heels are set to take on Oregon and then either Iowa State or Michigan State over Thanksgiving break.

After the Phil Knight tournament, UNC is on its way to the ACC/BigTen challenge play, set on December 1st when they travel to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the Hoosiers. The next three out-of-conference games are a bit more relaxed taking on UNCW on the 7th, Wofford on the 11th, and North Carolina A&T on the 16th. Lastly, UNC will have their final out-of-conference match-up battling against Michigan on the 20th of December in the Jumpman Invitational.

Last season the team went 25-7, falling just short to the eventual NCAA Champions South Carolina Gamecocks. A few adjustments and this could be a season that ends with the UNC women’s basketball bringing the title back to Carolina for the first time since 1994.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .