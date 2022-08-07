ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants rookie Marcus McKethan placed on IR

By Richard Adkins
 4 days ago

Saturday provided some tough news for a former Tar Heel as New York Giants rookie Marcus McKethan has been placed on the injured reserve list after a being carted off in practice.

The 22-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a Giants’ fan fest scrimmage leading to the UNC football guard to miss his NFL rookie season. Throughout training camp, McKethan had been seeing a majority of his time as the back up to the right guard position as he learned the NFL pace. This big blow tacks on to an already depleted depth chart with the New York Giants now scrambling for a replacement.

McKethan was a fifth-round pick, selected No. 173 overall in the NFL draft as the Giants looked to beef up their offensive line after watching Daniel Jones get sacked 22 times in just 11 games.

As it stands now, McKethan will be getting his NFL experience on the sideline as a student first with a comeback year awaiting his return.

