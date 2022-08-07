ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
komando.com

New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers

Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Motley Fool

Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
