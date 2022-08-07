Read full article on original website
Okmulgee woman gets help for a neglected property
When you take care of your home and property, it’s frustrating if a neighboring property runs down, seemingly out of control.
Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?
MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
Update on Tulsa Botanic Garden construction
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 checked in with the Tulsa Botanic Garden a few months after the announcement of their new construction. The Tulsa Botanic Garden is getting two new additions, the Bumgarner Lotus Pool and the Stanford Family Liberty Garden. Garden staff said the projects will cost more than...
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
Wine & Jazz Festival Coming Soon!
We are excited to announce that The Stonebrook Project’s annual Wine & Jazz Festival will be held Saturday, September 24th, at the Bella Donna Wedding Chapel & Event Center, located at 2188 N. Hwy 167 in Catoosa. The fun begins at 6p!. The evening will feature an extraordinary lineup...
New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa
It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa. If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.
YWCA announces new south Tulsa location
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
Coweta woman celebrates 50-year work anniversary with Yale Cleaners
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Wednesday, Yale Cleaners celebrated 76-year-old Sharon Dishman, who has worked for the company for 50 years. Dishman has worked at different stores and in a management role, but now works at the Broken Arrow store. Dishman didn’t mince words on her message to the...
Coweta Woman Uses Chalk Art To Inspire Others
A Coweta woman is using art to stay positive and inspire others. "My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again,'" said Calen Bury. Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, in the summer heat, making art. "Oh my...
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
Red Dirt Relief Fund kicks off 10th anniversary with two Tulsa concerts
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives with Paul Benjaman’s Oklahoma All-Stars and 7th annual Skinnerfest slated for October. Tulsa, Okla.—In honor of its tenth anniversary serving Oklahoma music professionals in crisis, Red Dirt Relief Fund announces two events coming to Tulsa in October: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Osage Casino on October 9 and Skinnerfest at 18th & Boston on October 16. All proceeds from both concerts will benefit the nonprofit’s financial assistance fund. Since 2012, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted over $625,000 to more than 800 music people in 35 Oklahoma counties including $300,850 in COVID relief grants since March 2020.
Anyone know the story here? Can’t find any info whatsoever.
Anyone know the story here? Can’t find any info whatsoever. Tulsa living arts posted this the other day, some comments mention Bobby Price but I can’t figure out what happened. Seems to have happened on first Friday, did something happen at LA during the FF art crawl?from ImSweeches.
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference & Trade Show Taking Place In Downtown Tulsa
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade show is taking place at the Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa. The event is expected to draw around 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers. The event kicked off on Tuesday with the John Marley Golf Tournament to raise scholarship funds...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
600 and counting: a Skiatook rescue is searching for this pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
City of Tulsa announces multimillion dollar grant to help homelessness
The City of Tulsa just announced a 6.5 million dollar ARPA grant to help alleviate homelessness in Tulsa. Non-profits can submit letters of interest with a plan for the funds.
Retiring a Route 66 Relic
(Republished from March 3 2015 moreClaremore) Route 66 was a bustling artery of new visitors and out of town patrons coming into town looking for roadside attractions like the Blue Whale up the road in Catoosa, lodging and great and unique places to eat. Towns scattered up and down the mother road are all vying for attention and prospective tourism dollars. Some things change, some things stay the same.
