Tulsa, OK

Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?

MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Update on Tulsa Botanic Garden construction

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 checked in with the Tulsa Botanic Garden a few months after the announcement of their new construction. The Tulsa Botanic Garden is getting two new additions, the Bumgarner Lotus Pool and the Stanford Family Liberty Garden. Garden staff said the projects will cost more than...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Helena, OK
news9.com

Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Wine & Jazz Festival Coming Soon!

We are excited to announce that The Stonebrook Project’s annual Wine & Jazz Festival will be held Saturday, September 24th, at the Bella Donna Wedding Chapel & Event Center, located at 2188 N. Hwy 167 in Catoosa. The fun begins at 6p!. The evening will feature an extraordinary lineup...
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa

It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa. If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

YWCA announces new south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Coweta Woman Uses Chalk Art To Inspire Others

A Coweta woman is using art to stay positive and inspire others. "My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again,'" said Calen Bury. Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, in the summer heat, making art. "Oh my...
COWETA, OK
1600kush.com

Red Dirt Relief Fund kicks off 10th anniversary with two Tulsa concerts

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives with Paul Benjaman’s Oklahoma All-Stars and 7th annual Skinnerfest slated for October. Tulsa, Okla.—In honor of its tenth anniversary serving Oklahoma music professionals in crisis, Red Dirt Relief Fund announces two events coming to Tulsa in October: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Osage Casino on October 9 and Skinnerfest at 18th & Boston on October 16. All proceeds from both concerts will benefit the nonprofit’s financial assistance fund. Since 2012, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted over $625,000 to more than 800 music people in 35 Oklahoma counties including $300,850 in COVID relief grants since March 2020.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Retiring a Route 66 Relic

(Republished from March 3 2015 moreClaremore) Route 66 was a bustling artery of new visitors and out of town patrons coming into town looking for roadside attractions like the Blue Whale up the road in Catoosa, lodging and great and unique places to eat. Towns scattered up and down the mother road are all vying for attention and prospective tourism dollars. Some things change, some things stay the same.
CLAREMORE, OK

