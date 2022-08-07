ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County

By Erika McGuire
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Tipton man is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday evening in Moniteau County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 45-year-old David Burnett was traveling on U.S 50 west of Koerkenmeier Rd. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting both people inside.

MSHP online report says, 59-year-old Charles Gagnon died at the scene and Burnett was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

This is Troop F's second fatality in August and 45th of 2022.

Both Burnett and Gagnon were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

