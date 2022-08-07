Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Resource center set to open to help those with flood damage in Latrobe area
A resource center will be open for six hours Friday to provide assistance to victims of flooding in Unity Township and the surrounding areas. The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe campus at 130 Depot St. Attendees can learn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township homeowners plead for help with dilapidated neighboring properties
Several Allegheny Township residents want to know what township officials can do about ongoing problems associated with rundown, neglected and vacant properties next to their homes. Three people attended this week’s supervisors meeting, all voicing their frustrations about living next to what they said are unsightly and unsafe structures and...
Westmoreland County community members bring droves of donations to help families affected by floods
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County community is rallying together, 48 hours after floodwaters ravaged the Greater Latrobe area. People came in droves to the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday, dropping off donations and supplies for flood victims after said this was the worst flood the area has ever seen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police investigating after pickup found submerged near Bridgeport Dam in Mt. Pleasant Township
Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating after an abandoned mid-1990s Chevy truck was found submerged at the Bridgeport Dam in Mt. Pleasant Township Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident. The truck was found around 9 a.m. by two men magnet fishing, Park Police said. It was located...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service
Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
wtae.com
Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam
Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Friends of Boyce Park Committee accepting member applications
The Friends of the Boyce Park Committee is looking for new volunteers. If local residents have an appreciation of nature, a love for community and ideas for park improvements and events, the committee is a perfect fit, according to Plum resident Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis. “It’s an opportunity to bring the park...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor plans Roaring 20s anniversary gala
Lincoln Highway enthusiasts can celebrate the country’s first coast-to-coast highway — and those who promote it — during a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Latrobe Country Club. Hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the night will include cocktails, buffet...
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
wtae.com
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades
More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
wtae.com
One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville councilman, police chief presented with state citation for life-saving actions
At the Monroeville council meeting on Aug. 9, state Rep. Brandon Markosek and Mayor Nick Gresock presented council member Eric Poach and police Chief Doug Cole with a state citation commending their life-saving actions. After Monroeville resident David Sheats collapsed at council’s Citizens’ Night on July 7, Poach and Cole...
Community in Westmoreland County recovering after flooding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people in Westmoreland County had to evacuate their homes after flooding crept into their homes and washed though their community. County dispatchers said one of the areas hit the hardest was Dorothy Patch in Unity Township. Creek water began to rise near the community...
Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after experiencing what the Washington County Coroner’s office called a “sudden cardiac event” while on duty Wednesday. The deputy has been identified as Chad Beattie, 45, of Claysville. Beattie experienced the cardiac event on Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Lower Burrell police dog paid for with grant from Officer Brian Shaw Foundation
The main attraction at Lower Burrell council’s Monday night meeting was the city’s new police dog, “Buc.”. The 17-month-old German shepherd from Slovakia was accompanied by his handler, K-9 Officer Aaron Rodgers. The dog was paid for with a grant from the Officer Brian Shaw Foundation, which...
