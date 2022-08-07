ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service

Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
VERONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
wtae.com

Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam

Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Friends of Boyce Park Committee accepting member applications

The Friends of the Boyce Park Committee is looking for new volunteers. If local residents have an appreciation of nature, a love for community and ideas for park improvements and events, the committee is a perfect fit, according to Plum resident Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis. “It’s an opportunity to bring the park...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor plans Roaring 20s anniversary gala

Lincoln Highway enthusiasts can celebrate the country’s first coast-to-coast highway — and those who promote it — during a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Latrobe Country Club. Hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the night will include cocktails, buffet...
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades

More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town

About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
SLICKVILLE, PA
wtae.com

One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
GREENSBURG, PA

