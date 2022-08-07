Gray Television reports strong financial second quarter

Gray Television Inc. recently announced strong financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, including a 231% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Special Photo

ATLANTA — Gray Television Inc. recently announced strong financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, including a 231% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Overall, the second quarter of 2022 produced record results, including $868 million in total revenue, due to the combination of recent acquisitions, added scale, increasingly efficient integrated operations, and the “on-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle. Company officials said they anticipate continued strong financial results for the remainder of the year, especially political advertising revenue.