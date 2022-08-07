ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Albany Herald

Gray Television reports strong financial second quarter

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFtAt_0h8AXWem00
Gray Television Inc. recently announced strong financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, including a 231% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Special Photo

ATLANTA — Gray Television Inc. recently announced strong financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, including a 231% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Overall, the second quarter of 2022 produced record results, including $868 million in total revenue, due to the combination of recent acquisitions, added scale, increasingly efficient integrated operations, and the “on-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle. Company officials said they anticipate continued strong financial results for the remainder of the year, especially political advertising revenue.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Political Advertising#Advertising Revenue#Atlanta#Linus Business#Markets#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Gray Television Inc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
260
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy