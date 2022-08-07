Next week kicks off with ‘oppressive heat,’ but showers will offer some drought relief

High temperatures and humidity continue Sunday and Monday, with thunderstorms and rain due by midweek.

People cool off in sprinklers at North End Park in Boston on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Katherine Taylor/The New York Times

The Boston area will remain under a heat advisory through Monday night, but cooler temps and scattered thunderstorms will offer a much-needed break from Massachusetts’ severe drought.

The recent heat wave and high humidity will continue Sunday through late Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Monday will see a high near 94 with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Monday’s heat index values will reach as high as 100.

“Oppressive heat and humidity continue Sunday and Monday,” the NWS tweeted Saturday. “New this afternoon, we’ve extended the heat advisory through 8 p.m. Monday. Widely sct’d storms are also possible both afternoons.”

Eastern Massachusetts could see occasional rain showers Tuesday through Thursday, with a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in that time period. The showery forecast comes as much of the state endures a critical drought —57 percent of Massachusetts is in what the U.S. Drought Monitor considers a severe drought.

Boston on Sunday tied its 24-day record for the longest streak of days hitting 80 degrees, according to WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher. Monday’s forecast will likely break that record. The heat advisory ends at 8 p.m. Monday, with comfortable temperatures and less humidity throughout the week.

The NWS forecasts Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high around 84, and showers likely in the afternoon. Wednesday will be noticeably cooler, with a high around 79, and Thursday will be similar with a high near 79 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

NWS predicts a beautiful end of the workweek, as Friday will be mostly sunny and clear, with a high of 79.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts plenty of sunshine next Saturday and Sunday, with highs ranging from 80 to 84 on both days.