spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: State Senate and House eastern Kentucky delegation tour flood ravaged counties
CHAVIES, Ky. — State representatives from eastern Kentucky took a helicopter over areas affected by the floods on Thursday, August 4. Even stopping in some locations to hand off donations to those who cannot leave their homes. A helicopter ride over counties destroyed by the flood, provided a view...
spectrumnews1.com
Tim Michels wins Republican nomination for governor in Wisconsin primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Michels wins Republican nomination for governor in Wisconsin primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Georgia's Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
clayconews.com
Flood Survivors in Eastern Kentucky assisted by a U.S. Congressman and the Kentucky National Guard
JACKSON, KY — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) took flight on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with the Kentucky National Guard to provide food and water to flood survivors in hard-to-reach areas of Eastern Kentucky. "With so many roads that are impassable and bridges destroyed by the flood, we...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap
Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
spectrumnews1.com
Biden, first lady evaluate 'heartbreaking' flood damage in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flying in to see the devastation in person, President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to the Bluegrass Airport to survey the damages in Southeastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to Kentucky. Biden and...
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
wkms.org
Black Kentuckians, Tennesseans celebrate emancipation with Eighth of August events
For many Black Kentuckians and Tennesseans, the Eighth of August is a special day – a time for barbecue, reuniting with loved ones and marking their freedom from slavery. These annual celebrations are in the same spirit as Juneteenth, but their roots predate those of the now national holiday.
spectrumnews1.com
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
spectrumnews1.com
Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit
MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
wdrb.com
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
