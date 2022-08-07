ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Georgia's Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy.
GEORGIA STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
TENNESSEE STATE
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
MICHIGAN STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit

MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
MAYFIELD, KY
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE

