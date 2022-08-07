Read full article on original website
Manchester City are set to complete the £11m signing of Spanish defender Sergio Gomez from Belgian side Anderlecht... but Pep Guardiola is still on the hunt for another left-back before the transfer window closes
Manchester City have completed the signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez for £11million, rising to £16m, with a 15 percent sell-on fee. But despite signing the Spanish defender City remain open to adding another left-back before the window closes. The departure of versatile midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal...
MLS commissioner Don Garber refuses to commit to Liga MX playing in 2023 All-Star Game as he assesses other options - but insists he is still focused on partnering with the Mexican league 'to build CONCACAF into a 'dominant' confederation
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has decided not to commit to playing against Liga MX again in next years MLS All-Star Game. 'I'm not sure we need that for our All-Star Game [in 2023],' Garber said on Wednesday, raising questions about whether the Mexican league will be snubbed ahead of 2023.
