Daily Mail

Manchester City are set to complete the £11m signing of Spanish defender Sergio Gomez from Belgian side Anderlecht... but Pep Guardiola is still on the hunt for another left-back before the transfer window closes

Manchester City have completed the signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez for £11million, rising to £16m, with a 15 percent sell-on fee. But despite signing the Spanish defender City remain open to adding another left-back before the window closes. The departure of versatile midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MLS commissioner Don Garber refuses to commit to Liga MX playing in 2023 All-Star Game as he assesses other options - but insists he is still focused on partnering with the Mexican league 'to build CONCACAF into a 'dominant' confederation

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has decided not to commit to playing against Liga MX again in next years MLS All-Star Game. 'I'm not sure we need that for our All-Star Game [in 2023],' Garber said on Wednesday, raising questions about whether the Mexican league will be snubbed ahead of 2023.
MLS

