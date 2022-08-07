Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Sandy Alcantara doomed by three-run 8th inning in loss Wednesday
Sandy Alcantara pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four in Miami’s 4-3 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Alcantara needed only 71-pitches to cruise through the first seven innings before the wheels came off in the three-run Philly 8th. Alcantara hasn’t even allowed as many as three runs in 19 of his 22 other starts this season. Alcantara falls to 10-5 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts in 166 innings across 23 starts this season. Alcantara came into Wednesday’s game with a National League-leading 1.88 ERA but watched it rise to 2.01 but still remains ahead of Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes’ 2.45 mark. Alcantara also leads the National League in innings (166) and complete games (3) as he vies to become the Marlins’ first ever Cy Young Award winner. Alcantara will try again for his 11th win in his next start on Monday against the Padres.
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (8/11) PREMIUM
Happy matinee main slate day, everyone. Today’s main slate is small, including only six. In addition, it starts in the afternoon, beginning at 1:05 pm ET and featuring the 3:40 pm ET contest between the Pirates and Diamondbacks as the latest start time on the slate. Thursday's Starting Pitcher...
fantasypros.com
Anibal Sanchez allows four runs in Monday's loss to Cubs
Anibal Sanchez lasted five innings on the mound for the Nationals Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out three in the Nationals' 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Sanchez has struggled on the mound for the Nationals, allowing four or more runs...
fantasypros.com
Jameson Taillon fans six Mariners in victory Monday
Jameson Taillon pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in New York’s 9-4 win in Seattle on Monday. Taillon earned his 11th victory of the season and improved to 11-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings across 22 starts. Taillon is 2-0 in his last five starts with a 3.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Monday also marked Taillon’s third quality start in that span and his seventh of the season. The righty bounced back from getting knocked around for six runs by these same Mariners in The Bronx last week. Taillon will look for his 12th win in his next start on Sunday night in Boston.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 18 (2022)
This is it – the last chance to make a deal. Even the most generous leagues have their deadlines by early next week. Evaluate closely where you are in the standings. Whether you need a home-run swing or just a minor tweak, make sure you have an accurate assessment of your team before striking a deal.
Playoff hopes on the line, Mercury down two stars vs. Wings
The Phoenix Mercury, locked in a five-way battle for the final two spots in the WNBA playoffs, will be without
fantasypros.com
Adam Shaheen traded to Texans
The Miami Dolphins have traded TE Adam Shaheen and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) In 55 NFL games with the Dolphins and Bears, the 27-year-old has tallied 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Shaheen's route to playing time is questionable, with Pharoah Brown and Brevin Jordan ahead of him on the depth chart. However, he has the most experience of the three, so he would be worth a flier in deep TE-premium leagues.
fantasypros.com
6 Players Experts Like More or Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
Preparing for your fantasy football draft is the best way to win your league. Two useful tools to help you prepare are the FantasyPros expert consensus rankings and average draft position. The expert consensus rankings (ECR) are the combined averages of 154 fantasy football experts’ rankings. The average draft position...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Eloy Jimenez, Jesse Winker, Jared Walsh (2022)
We have made it through another week of the season to mid-August, meaning we have two months of baseball to go. Therefore, we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will break down some players to buy or sell in the coming weeks. Some are just hot streaks, and some are worth buying into, so we are here to help make the right decisions for your fantasy teams. With that said, this will also be the last week of the column, so thanks for following along, and I hope the information helped you out. For now, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.
