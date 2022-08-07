Read full article on original website
Cary Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl abducted by mother
Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard. According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint...
Suspect poses as food delivery driver, breaks into Gastonia home as burglaries increase in 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether it’s a door knock or a doorbell ring, it’s a crime that seems to start the same in one Gastonia neighborhood. Police say some people are posing as bogus delivery workers to target homes. On Audubon Drive in Gastonia, neighbors are concerned about...
Two people taken to hospital after house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday evening. According to CFD, the fire happened in the 11300 block of Breezehill Lane in the Houston Farms neighborhood. Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire in 14 minutes. Two of...
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. She says she took her 3-year-old son inside of a store when strangers approached her and her son. The mother, Jillian Culp, put a long post on Facebook talking about the situation.
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
Man charged with DUI after 73-year-old killed in crash on Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after an overnight crash in east Charlotte, according to Medic. The collision happened on East Independence Boulevard – in the outbound lanes between Briar Creek and Wendover roads - and involved two cars. When officers arrived...
Homicide reported in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who wore Amazon delivery uniform during armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who wore an Amazon delivery uniform during an armed robbery. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the Skill Games arcade near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Summerville Road in northwest Charlotte.
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect
West Charlotte crash kills 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a wreck in west Charlotte, according to Medic. The crash happened Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Freedom Drive, close to West Morehead Drive. The area is currently shut down and motorists should avoid the area. Footage from Sky3 showed...
Lincoln Co. DA requests SBI investigation after WBTV exposes excessive force allegations
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an arrest in which a sergeant with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reportedly choked a man whose hands were cuffed behind his back. An SBI spokeswoman confirmed the investigation to WBTV on Thursday, days after...
UCSO: K-9 Maverick uses scent from blanket to track down missing child
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for tracking down a juvenile who had been reported missing by their family. Maverick, a white English Lab, was donated by a local family to the sheriff’s office. He’s been on the streets since January.
Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Man faces long list of charges after chase with law enforcement
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase with law enforcement resulted in a long list of charges for a man in Rowan County on Monday. More details are expected to be released today, but on Monday deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office charged Gregory Shawn Terry, 47, with injury to personal property, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, failure to heed for light or siren, and driving with license revoked due to impairment.
Lawsuit filed over police-involved shooting in Concord
Salisbury crews battle fire at chemical plant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in Salisbury. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Henkel Co., an adhesives manufacturer off Cedar Springs Road, close to South Main Street. The first crews to arrive noticed heavy, black...
