ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Cary Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl abducted by mother

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
CARY, NC
WBTV

Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard. According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two people taken to hospital after house fire in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday evening. According to CFD, the fire happened in the 11300 block of Breezehill Lane in the Houston Farms neighborhood. Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire in 14 minutes. Two of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmont, NC
Belmont, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say

Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. Teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The new school year brings new challenges. Optimist Hall adds parking fees. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new parking fees start Aug. 15. Mooresville Graded School...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Homicide reported in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Valverde
WBTV

Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 18 minutes ago. A...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Police#Traffic
WBTV

West Charlotte crash kills 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a wreck in west Charlotte, according to Medic. The crash happened Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Freedom Drive, close to West Morehead Drive. The area is currently shut down and motorists should avoid the area. Footage from Sky3 showed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

UCSO: K-9 Maverick uses scent from blanket to track down missing child

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for tracking down a juvenile who had been reported missing by their family. Maverick, a white English Lab, was donated by a local family to the sheriff’s office. He’s been on the streets since January.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Man faces long list of charges after chase with law enforcement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase with law enforcement resulted in a long list of charges for a man in Rowan County on Monday. More details are expected to be released today, but on Monday deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office charged Gregory Shawn Terry, 47, with injury to personal property, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, failure to heed for light or siren, and driving with license revoked due to impairment.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lawsuit filed over police-involved shooting in Concord

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Salisbury crews battle fire at chemical plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in Salisbury. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Henkel Co., an adhesives manufacturer off Cedar Springs Road, close to South Main Street. The first crews to arrive noticed heavy, black...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy