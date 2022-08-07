Read full article on original website
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Time to Schein: Why the Saints Are the Perfect Team for Jimmy Garoppolo
Adam Schein explains his take on why the New Orleans Saints would be the perfect team for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Matt Landers making noise through five Arkansas practices
Check out what Razorback wide receivers, defensive backs and coaches are saying about the performance of Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers.
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Sights and sounds from Auburn preseason camp
Auburn returned to practice for Day 4 of fall camp on Tuesday, with an open period for reporters to watch and record practice videos, along with a press conference with head coach Bryan Harsin and players Luke Deal and Donovan Kaufman. Photos and videos from Auburn's practice:. Ze'Vian Capers runs...
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Biscardi, Raybon getting their preseason kicks in as Mississippi State transfer specialists
Tag-team interviews aren’t always easy or comfortable. But getting Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon together to talk about Mississippi State’s placekicking competition? This was good fun for them and media, and ought be great encouragement for Bulldog fans. Because if both deliver on the field the way they did off it, one of 2021’s costly--as in at least two games--weak links is suddenly a 2022 strong point.
Kelsey Pope updates how transfer WR Bru McCoy is progressing in camp
Three weeks out from its season opener, Tennessee continues to look for a starter to emerge on the other side from star wide receiver Cedric Tillman. When the Vols opened preseason training camp this month, Southern California transfer Bru McCoy was viewed as the favorite to take over that important role in the offense as Tennessee looks for quality complements to one of its top playmakers, but the former five-star prospect is still a work in progress in addition to waiting on a ruling on his eligibility (the Vols remain optimistic). Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope provided an update of how McCoy is coming along after Thursday’s practice, Tennessee’s ninth of the preseason.
The Block: Which coach voted Texas No. 1 in the coaches poll?
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello ponder which coach gave Texas a number one vote. Was it Nick Saban?
WATCH: OL Bless Harris on Thursday practice in Jacksonville, talks transition from FCS to FBS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State offensive lineman Bless Harris was made available to the media on Thursday after FSU finished their first of two practices in Jacksonville this week. Harris spoke about his transition from the FCS to the FBS level, being coached by Alex Atkins and the adversity that comes with playing out of your comfort zone. The video of that interview can be seen below:
Pope sees 'long list' of receivers stepping up for Vols during camp
While Tennessee returns its leading receiver from last year in fifth-year senior Cedric Tillman, the Vols otherwise have a number of wide receivers on their roster who are talented but mostly unproven. During their first two weeks of preseason camp, though, several of them have shown they might be capable of taking on bigger roles this season.
Georgia football: Todd Monken dispels notion that offense has to carry team in 2022
Coming off Georgia’s first national championship since 1980, all eyes are on what the Bulldogs’ defense can do after losing eight starters from this time last year. While the defense undeniably has holes that need to be filled, that doesn’t mean their counterparts on offense feel like they have to do more this season.
Ivins: CJ Carr a 'massive, monster get for the Irish'
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion was surrounding the elite quarterbacks from the class of 2024. Naturally,...
Ohio State football: Ryan Day intrigued by idea of preseason games, scrimmages in college football
The idea of a college football preseason is interesting. Preseason as in, comparing it to the NFL, as the pros have three preseason games each year (four if you count the teams that play in the Hall of Fame Game) with a 17-game regular season schedule. Well, Ohio State coach Ryan Day found the idea of college teams scrimmaging in fall camp, or even spring practice, very intriguing. He was asked after the Buckeyes’ latest practice.
PHOTOS: Vols' Thursday practice
The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Thursday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shorts and helmets, and two periods were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
Ole Miss adds punter Charlie Pollock to roster
Ole Miss Football has added a punter to its roster, The Rebels added former Nevada punter Charlie Pollock to their roster on Thursday afternoon. It is assumed that Pollock would join the team as early as Friday. Ole Miss has been with few punting options, as punter Fraser Masin...the only other punter on the official roster...has been rumored to be injured an unavailable for fall camp.
Virginia Tech Football: Watch Brent Pry at Media Day
Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry met with members of the media, both in person and virtually, on Wednesday for the Hokies annual Media Day. Throughout the segment, Pry touchdown on a number of topics like when he will name a starting quarterback, what he is looking for out of position changes that he has made, the linebacker position, and much more.
