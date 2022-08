Line: Aces (-1.5) Money line: Sky (+105), Aces (-125) Ruled out: Li Yueru (personal), Dearica Hamby (knee) Fantasy need to know: This is a pivotal game in deciding who will finish the season as the one seed and get home court advantage for the entire playoffs. The Sky are one game ahead of the Aces, but whoever wins this game owns the tiebreaker in their head-to-head matchups if they finish with the same regular season record. Right now ESPN's BPI gives the Sky a 53% chance to get the one seed and the Aces a 47% chance. The Sky have dropped a couple games down the stretch going 4-3 in their last seven games including losing their last game to Seattle. But they have yet to lose consecutive games this season. The Aces also have struggled going 2-2 in their last four games. Both teams are still first and second in the league in scoring offense so we should see a lot of scoring like we did when these two faced each other in the Commissioners Cup.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO