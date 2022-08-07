Read full article on original website
West Nile Virus detected in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mosquito samples recently collected in Worcester have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. The city announced the discovery on Thursday and said a spray operation has been ordered for parts of Worcester’s north side, where the...
Showers For Some
Mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog kick off this Thursday morning as the overall cooler pattern prevails the next several days. Cooler, relative to the high heat that we just had, but not all that cold. In fact, temps today run in the mid to upper 80s near and northwest of 495. We’ll hold closer to 80 around the Boston metro area and run in the 70s along the coast. It’ll be coolest across Southeast Mass, where some midday showers likely fall as well. The highest chance for showers will be around midday (11am-2pm) there.
Environmental group warns faulty tests may be keeping people out of the water for no reason
BOSTON (WHDH) - Environmental nonprofit Save the Harbor Save the Bay is raising questions about red flag water quality warnings at state beaches. The group said that the lengthy test turnaround times could lead to inaccuracy. “The tests that we use, that the Department of Conservation and Recreation collects, and...
City Manager: West Nile Virus detected in Worcester, crews to spray portions of city’s northside
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mosquito samples recently collected in Worcester have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. The city announced the discovery on Thursday and said a spray operation has been ordered for parts of Worcester’s northside, where the mosquitoes...
One More Hot Day
Dang! I was in North Carolina last week…..it wasn’t this hot! Yowza, check out the high temps from earlier today…. The 98 degrees was good enough for a record high temp in Boston. The 98 also ties for the 2nd hottest temps of the summer…. The month of...
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
Provincetown declares ‘sewer emergency’, bans most water use for 2 days
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Provincetown has declared a “sewer emergency” in its main commercial area, banning nearly all water use for the next 48 hours. In this time, all restaurants in the area have to “cease operations immediately” to prevent sewer overflows. Residential properties in the area of Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street and properties on Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street will also need to reduce water use. This includes dishwashing, laundry, showering “and only flush when necessary,” the town said in an update.
‘It will be chaos’: Mayor Wu speaks about Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about what the city should expect with the upcoming month-long Orange Line shutdown claiming that the shutdown’s timing may be the biggest problem. “It will be chaos,” said Wu. The shutdown is expected to last from about 9 p.m. on August...
Final Day of the Heat
It’s been a long time coming but the extreme heat is finally coming to an end after today. That said, it’s still hot and humid today which will make feels like temperatures return to 100° so the heat advisory rolls on for one more day. Yesterday Boston...
North Andover woman gives birth in kitchen
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Keith and Eliza Barnard’s baby girl, Nylah Lou, made her grand entrance into the world a little earlier than expected– in the couple’s kitchen. “To be able to come together just the two of with us with our son sleeping down the...
Everett teen shot on family vacation home from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett teen is home from the hospital three months after he was shot while on a family vacation in Canada. Fourteen-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehab for his home in Tewksbury with his dad and extended family. “Look at him now,” said Sandrick’s father Ricardo Jorcelin....
Son of MBTA Chief of Police arraigned on charges linked to July homicide in Everett
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail conductor accused in an Everett homicide case went before a judge on Thursday. Brian Green, the son of the MBTA’s Chief of Police Kenneth Green, according to 7NEWS sources, was in Malden District Court where he entered a “not guilty” plea during his arraignment.
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Lexington center Monday afternoon. Witnesses said the lights went out in businesses along Massachusetts Avenue, and then they saw the smoke coming from a nearby building. Firefighters said the fire has been contained, but all roads in the area are...
Lexington transformer explosion leads to 3-alarm fire
LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington transformer exploded Monday afternoon, sparking a three-alarm fire and sending those in the area running for cover, according to Lexington Fire Department. “I saw this big poof of smoke and then boom, big orange fireball,” said witness Alexandra Schweitzer. The explosion happened just...
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Can’t bear to stay away: Bear spotted throughout Essex County sighted again in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear recently seen multiple times in Essex County was caught on camera as it passed through Middleton. The bear was reportedly seen in Peabody and Danvers over the last few days. Speaking with 7NEWS, a family that saw the animal said they did not...
Crane tips onto Winchester construction site
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crane at a Winchester construction site tipped onto a partially finished building, damaging the building. According to the Winchester Police Department, the Rubicon construction site is for a partially constructed five-story apartment complex on Wainwright Road and Cambridge Road near the Woburn line. “Upon arrival...
Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves at least one person injured in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police cruiser in Dorchester early Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street, where the crash occurred. Details on what led up...
