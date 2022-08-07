ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

West Nile Virus detected in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mosquito samples recently collected in Worcester have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. The city announced the discovery on Thursday and said a spray operation has been ordered for parts of Worcester’s north side, where the...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Showers For Some

Mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog kick off this Thursday morning as the overall cooler pattern prevails the next several days. Cooler, relative to the high heat that we just had, but not all that cold. In fact, temps today run in the mid to upper 80s near and northwest of 495. We’ll hold closer to 80 around the Boston metro area and run in the 70s along the coast. It’ll be coolest across Southeast Mass, where some midday showers likely fall as well. The highest chance for showers will be around midday (11am-2pm) there.
BOSTON, MA
Roxbury, MA
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
whdh.com

One More Hot Day

Dang! I was in North Carolina last week…..it wasn’t this hot! Yowza, check out the high temps from earlier today…. The 98 degrees was good enough for a record high temp in Boston. The 98 also ties for the 2nd hottest temps of the summer…. The month of...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Provincetown declares ‘sewer emergency’, bans most water use for 2 days

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Provincetown has declared a “sewer emergency” in its main commercial area, banning nearly all water use for the next 48 hours. In this time, all restaurants in the area have to “cease operations immediately” to prevent sewer overflows. Residential properties in the area of Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street and properties on Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street will also need to reduce water use. This includes dishwashing, laundry, showering “and only flush when necessary,” the town said in an update.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
whdh.com

‘It will be chaos’: Mayor Wu speaks about Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about what the city should expect with the upcoming month-long Orange Line shutdown claiming that the shutdown’s timing may be the biggest problem. “It will be chaos,” said Wu. The shutdown is expected to last from about 9 p.m. on August...
BOSTON, MA
Michelle Wu
whdh.com

Final Day of the Heat

It’s been a long time coming but the extreme heat is finally coming to an end after today. That said, it’s still hot and humid today which will make feels like temperatures return to 100° so the heat advisory rolls on for one more day. Yesterday Boston...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

North Andover woman gives birth in kitchen

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Keith and Eliza Barnard’s baby girl, Nylah Lou, made her grand entrance into the world a little earlier than expected– in the couple’s kitchen. “To be able to come together just the two of with us with our son sleeping down the...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Everett teen shot on family vacation home from hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett teen is home from the hospital three months after he was shot while on a family vacation in Canada. Fourteen-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehab for his home in Tewksbury with his dad and extended family. “Look at him now,” said Sandrick’s father Ricardo Jorcelin....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Lexington center Monday afternoon. Witnesses said the lights went out in businesses along Massachusetts Avenue, and then they saw the smoke coming from a nearby building. Firefighters said the fire has been contained, but all roads in the area are...
LEXINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Lexington transformer explosion leads to 3-alarm fire

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington transformer exploded Monday afternoon, sparking a three-alarm fire and sending those in the area running for cover, according to Lexington Fire Department. “I saw this big poof of smoke and then boom, big orange fireball,” said witness Alexandra Schweitzer. The explosion happened just...
LEXINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Crane tips onto Winchester construction site

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crane at a Winchester construction site tipped onto a partially finished building, damaging the building. According to the Winchester Police Department, the Rubicon construction site is for a partially constructed five-story apartment complex on Wainwright Road and Cambridge Road near the Woburn line. “Upon arrival...
WINCHESTER, MA

