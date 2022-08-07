ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. yield forecasts updated

 4 days ago

We are starting to see more crop scouts and analysts update their US corn and soybean yield estimates. Given current crop ratings and growing conditions, some reductions have been made. One crop scout now has the US soybean yield at 51 bushels per acre compared to the USDA projection for 51.5 bushels per acre. While this does not seem like a large decrease it will gain market attention given the already minimal new crop stocks to use estimate. The other side claims this yield decrease will be offset by reduced demand. Analysts feel there is a 32% chance of an above trend yield on soybeans, 48% chance of a trend yield, and 15% chance of below trend yield on soybeans.

Some analysts have also lowered their corn yield estimate, cutting it 2 bushels per acre from the USDA projection to 175 bushels per acre. There is more room for yield loss on corn, but we still need favorable production to keep stocks from declining. Analysts believe there is 44% chance of an above trend corn yield, 27% chance of a trend yield, and 19% chance of below trend yield. The crop that is getting more attention is spring wheat as analysts feel the US could see a record average yield of 51 bushels per acre this year.

Pollination is now over for much of the US corn crop, especially in the heart of the Corn Belt, we are still seeing pollination in the fringe areas, but current weather models indicate these fields should see little stress at this time. The entire US corn crop has seen some weather stress this production season but nothing that would warrant a smaller yield than what the USDA is currently using in balance sheets. This is greatly limiting the volume of risk premium in corn, as well as managed money interest, which has been a major source of support for the complex.

We are now at a stage of the year where more weather interest is placed on soybean development. So far, the US soybean crop has been subjected to very little stress, if any. Soybeans are much more tolerant of heat and dry conditions than corn. Trade is still of the mindset that the projected national average yield of 51.5 bushels per acre can be reached. The concern in soybeans is that just a 1 bushel per acre decrease in yield will have a sizable impact on balance sheets given our tight stocks to use forecast. Given the lack of major production issues, more attention is on soybean demand, which has been mixed in recent weeks.

RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.

