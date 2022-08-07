ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 1

spectrumlocalnews.com

New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan

New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
MASSENA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Here's when New York will accept cannabis license applications

New York cannabis regulators will begin accepting retail licenses on Aug. 25, the Office of Cannabis Management on Thursday announced. License applications will be accepted for a month after an online portal opens. The move signals a key development for the start of New York's cannabis marketplace, a sector that...
ECONOMY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York crisis service agencies see increase in use

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Crisis and Re-Stabilization Emergency Services, or CARES, says the back-to-school season is often their busiest time. "When the school year starts, then you gotta get back into all the structure and all that kind of things that are challenges in terms of kids getting up and going to school and then doing work and then the stress of school"Cindy Voelker, Spectrum Health Associate CEO, said.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank

A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long

If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
SHOPPING
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin wants an 'across-the-board' tax cut

Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin would push the "largest tax cut" in New York history if elected this November and indicated Monday he wants to cut taxes in virtually every corner of the state budget. The details of Zeldin's plan, however, are not yet specifically spelled out. At the...
INCOME TAX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bear activity forces closures at Big Bend National Park

TEXAS — Big Bend National Park has implemented even more park closures recently due to increased bear activity in the area. On July 17, Big Bend announced its first closures to the Window Trail in the Chisos Basin at the park. The closure, much like the ones announced in August, is due to increased bear activity within the narrow trail corridor.
ANIMALS
hobokengirl.com

How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly

Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
COLLEGES

