thecomeback.com

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Adam Shaheen heads back to Miami Dolphins after trade nixed

The Miami Dolphins will find themselves with another tight end as Adam Shaheen is heading back to Miami after the trade is nixed by the Texans. Earlier this week the Dolphins traded Shaheen and a 7th round pick to the Texans for their 2023 6th round draft pick. Shaheen will now head back to Miami with a failed physical.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

The truth about Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has had an impressive start to Dolphins training camp ahead of his 3rd season. The new confidence and improved arm strength are paramount in what many hope is a breakout season for the young signal caller. Since fans were allowed in the Baptist Health Training Complex, we’ve seen...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
