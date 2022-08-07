ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Newton Closer to His Return, Eager to Get Started in New UW Offense

Richard Newton doesn't feel sorry for himself, no matter what's happened, not even close. Coming off a 2019 season in which he ran for 10 touchdowns, caught one and threw for another, the University of Washington Huskies were supposed to be his team, tailback his position. Instead, Newton disappeared almost...
SEATTLE, WA
Hanford Sentinel

Gracie Figueroa named assistant coach at Fresno City College

The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Gracie Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program. “I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be lead assistant for the women’s program at FCC,” Figueroa said. “With this position, I hope to share knowledge that I gained from all levels of wrestling. I also hope to continue promoting women’s wrestling in this division so it may continue growing nationwide.”
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Celebration of Life for Jack Hannah

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – There isn’t just one word that can be used to describe Jack Hannah. Or, maybe there is? “Jack was an all-around cowboy,” said long-time friend Tony Garcia. He always wanted to be a cowboy. Later in life, when he, his brother and his nephew were making music as the Sons of […]
FRESNO, CA
moneyinc.com

20 Cities with the Worst Traffic in the U.S. in 2022

Traffic congestion is a widespread problem. The Federal Highway Administration says that it is possible to solve traffic congestion by building infrastructure, maintaining infrastructure, and making better use of infrastructure. Some cities do these things better than others. Simultaneously, some cities need to do these things better than others because they see more traffic for one reason or another. Generally speaking, the U.S. cities with the worst traffic are what most people would expect, though there are some surprises here and there.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

‘Uber for Lawn Care’ Rolls Into Fresno With the GreenPal App

Finding someone to trim your hedges, water your plants, and mow your lawn is easier these days thanks to an application called GreenPal. The GreenPal app first launched in Nashville, Tennessee, about 10 years ago, and now some Fresno area businesses are using it to attract new clientele. Ted Furnish,...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia

VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Two men found shot in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets

Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Miami Man Arrested For Store Robbery In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man from Miami is in custody after deputies say he robbed a gas station in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Jermaine Williams of Florida entered the Shop N Gas near Shields and Blythe Avenues on Friday. According to deputies Williams...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CVS in downtown Fresno closing

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The CVS in downtown Fresno announced its closing its doors in September, leaving Fulton Street with one less business and many residents with one less pharmacy. Diane Gallegos works at the Masten Towers in downtown Fresno. It’s a low-income housing development for the elderly. She said the CVS pharmacy on Fulton […]
FRESNO, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California

Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
THREE RIVERS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Airmen return home to Lemoore Naval Air Station

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An emotional reunion for families at the Lemoore Naval Air Station as aviation squadrons assigned to Carrier Air Wing 9 came home after being deployed earlier this year. It was all smiles and excitement on Tuesday for families that haven’t seen their loved ones in months. “We have been waiting a long […]
LEMOORE, CA

