San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newton Closer to His Return, Eager to Get Started in New UW Offense
Richard Newton doesn't feel sorry for himself, no matter what's happened, not even close. Coming off a 2019 season in which he ran for 10 touchdowns, caught one and threw for another, the University of Washington Huskies were supposed to be his team, tailback his position. Instead, Newton disappeared almost...
What do current Fresno State golfers think of LIV?
(KSEE) – Cameron Smith is the latest PGA Tour golfer to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It is being reported he will do so after the FedExCup Playoffs. Smith, ranked No. 2 in the world, just won the Open Championship last month. “It’s tough because I think it is good for the game, but […]
sjvsun.com
“An embarrassment for the Red Wave”: Opposition emerges over Fresno St. stadium tax
One day removed from its placement on the November ballot, a first-of-its-kind, 20-year local sales tax to fund improvements for Fresno State’s academic and athletic facilities is already under fire. If voters approve the tax, the measure will enact a 0.2 percent sales tax in Fresno County, with the...
Hanford Sentinel
Gracie Figueroa named assistant coach at Fresno City College
The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Gracie Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program. “I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be lead assistant for the women’s program at FCC,” Figueroa said. “With this position, I hope to share knowledge that I gained from all levels of wrestling. I also hope to continue promoting women’s wrestling in this division so it may continue growing nationwide.”
Celebration of Life for Jack Hannah
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – There isn’t just one word that can be used to describe Jack Hannah. Or, maybe there is? “Jack was an all-around cowboy,” said long-time friend Tony Garcia. He always wanted to be a cowboy. Later in life, when he, his brother and his nephew were making music as the Sons of […]
moneyinc.com
20 Cities with the Worst Traffic in the U.S. in 2022
Traffic congestion is a widespread problem. The Federal Highway Administration says that it is possible to solve traffic congestion by building infrastructure, maintaining infrastructure, and making better use of infrastructure. Some cities do these things better than others. Simultaneously, some cities need to do these things better than others because they see more traffic for one reason or another. Generally speaking, the U.S. cities with the worst traffic are what most people would expect, though there are some surprises here and there.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
GV Wire
‘Uber for Lawn Care’ Rolls Into Fresno With the GreenPal App
Finding someone to trim your hedges, water your plants, and mow your lawn is easier these days thanks to an application called GreenPal. The GreenPal app first launched in Nashville, Tennessee, about 10 years ago, and now some Fresno area businesses are using it to attract new clientele. Ted Furnish,...
thesungazette.com
Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia
VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
yourcentralvalley.com
Two men found shot in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.
KMPH.com
Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets
Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis
Wings are the thing. Wings of any kind are the thing. But where do you get good to great wings in Fresno and Clovis?. There are a ton of places to get wings. Almost every restaurant serves wings as an appetizer or the main entre. It's just that not every business has eatable wings.
KMJ
Miami Man Arrested For Store Robbery In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man from Miami is in custody after deputies say he robbed a gas station in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Jermaine Williams of Florida entered the Shop N Gas near Shields and Blythe Avenues on Friday. According to deputies Williams...
BBQ competition coming to Fresno County’s Kearney Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major barbecue competition is being held next month in Fresno County’s Kearney Park. The Fresno County Historical Society is hosting “The Great Kearney Barbecue Smoke Out,” which is planned for Sept. 24th at Kearney Park. The competition will host a mix of pros and amateur grillers keen to take the […]
CVS in downtown Fresno closing
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The CVS in downtown Fresno announced its closing its doors in September, leaving Fulton Street with one less business and many residents with one less pharmacy. Diane Gallegos works at the Masten Towers in downtown Fresno. It’s a low-income housing development for the elderly. She said the CVS pharmacy on Fulton […]
viatravelers.com
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
The inspiring story of El Capitan High School's new principal
Thousands of students are excited to be back in the classroom at the Merced Union High School District. But for one new principal, it's also a dream come true.
Airmen return home to Lemoore Naval Air Station
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An emotional reunion for families at the Lemoore Naval Air Station as aviation squadrons assigned to Carrier Air Wing 9 came home after being deployed earlier this year. It was all smiles and excitement on Tuesday for families that haven’t seen their loved ones in months. “We have been waiting a long […]
Fresno is hosting an $8,000 pro-level BBQ contest next month
The Fresno Historical Society announced it is hosting its first Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out contest on the grounds of the historic Kearney Mansion in September.
