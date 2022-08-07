DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday. Gonzalez’s hit off Gregory Soto (2-7) allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland is 9-2 in extra innings. “We have a lot of guys in our lineup that are very good at getting guys over, getting guys in,” reliever Bryan Shaw said. “We’re not a team that’s hitting all the home runs. We get base hit after base hit. We do the little things on offense to get guys in. You put a guy on second and we’re really good at getting that guy in.” Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan opened the ninth by allowing a walk, a single and Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double that got Detroit within 3-2. Enyel De Los Santos (3-0) came in with one out and gave up Eric Haase’s tying fielder’s-choice grounder.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO