Is JT Daniels as Good as Advertised? Neal Brown Answers

Head coach Neal Brown gives early thoughts on his new quarterback.

WVU could have opted for a three-headed battle at quarterback heading into the 2022 season, but when JT Daniels became available on the transfer market, they couldn't pass up on the opportunity to add a talented veteran to the mix.

The former five-star recruit has all the tools to be one of the more successful quarterbacks in the country and is looking to put himself back on the radar of NFL scouts in his two years at West Virginia. His experience gives the Mountaineers a chance to compete this fall rather than build around a young quarterback who may or may not be ready to shoulder the responsibility of leading the offense.

"He's mature, he's older. I would say weathered and I mean that," said head coach Neal Brown. "He's been through some real highs and he's been through some real lows. His approach is that of a veteran. He's really intelligent."

Not only is he what Brown thought he would be, but he's even taken it upon himself to help out the younger quarterbacks on the roster which will benefit WVU for years to come if one of those younger guys is able to successfully take the torch from Daniels when he moves on to the next level.

"What I've really been encouraged by and this is something that we've kind of challenged him with early and he's really answered, is he's been great in the meeting room. Especially he and Nicco [Marchiol]. They've gotten really close which I think has been a huge positive for Nicco. He's knowledgeable. He understands defenses. He understands what we're trying to do within the system."

