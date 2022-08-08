ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

After Roe, some questions and concern over future abortion access in D.C.

By Alina Kim
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6YJq_0h8ASZhG00

Roe v. Wade's overturning in June returned the regulation -- or banning -- of abortion to individual states and at least 15 states have since ceased nearly all abortion services.

However, there are some questions about decidedly non-state Washington, D.C.

As a federal district, it operates under the 1973 Home Rule Act, which provides certain authority to the D.C. mayor and 13 elected councilmembers but reserves for Congress the ultimate power to govern.

D.C. has some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country: It is legal for all stages of pregnancy. However, because of the district's unique status under Congress, abortion access has other caveats. Medicaid funding, for example, cannot be used as it can in states.

With the Republican Party hoping to retake the House and Senate in November -- a likely outcome at least in the House, according to FiveThirtyEight -- some conservative lawmakers have openly mused about trying to repeal the district's limited autonomy and abortion access along with it.

MORE: Resounding abortion rights vote in Kansas may reshuffle midterm environment

In past attempts to restrict abortions in the district, local councilmembers could rely on Roe as a legal barricade. The post-Roe future is more uncertain.

The most outspoken opponent of home rule is Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who said in February he planned to introduce legislation to effectively dissolve what he deemed a "failed experiment."

"My forthcoming legislation to repeal D.C.'s Home Rule Act will follow and uphold the Constitution, period," Clyde told Politico in June , after the Supreme Court reversed Roe. "Despite the Left's lie that women have a constitutional right to abortion, the Constitution clearly secures an unalienable right to live — but it does not provide a right to abortion."

D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau said the proposals by Clyde and other conservatives called for heightened caution from local officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dP2VI_0h8ASZhG00
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Demonstrators are seen on Constitution Avenue during a march for abortion rights in response to the Supreme Courts leaked draft opinion indicating the Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, May 14, 2022.

"Whenever a Republican member of Congress mentions [ending home rule], I think we have to be prepared to protect our residents' rights from being curtailed," Nadeau told ABC News.

On May 6, in the wake of the leak of a draft of the Supreme Court's majority opinion striking down Roe, Nadeau introduced the Humans Rights Sanctuary Amendment Act of 2022. She called it a needed protection. If passed, it would prevent the district from cooperating in out-of-state investigations with the goal to impose criminal or civil liability for abortion, contraception use and other protected conduct.

"My bill also anticipates further action by the Supreme Court that might prevent people from upholding their marriage or receiving gender-affirming care," Nadeau said. "If there's a same-sex couple or a trans child who needs lifesaving health care, I want to make sure that D.C. has already contemplated that future need for proper protection."

Nadeau's proposal also includes a countermeasure -- a private right of action -- against state laws that empower plaintiffs to sue people they suspect are connected to illegal abortions, such as the novel Texas law passed in 2021.

MORE: Where abortion stands in your state: A state-by-state breakdown of abortion laws

Nadeau's bill is modeled on Connecticut's Reproductive Freedom Defense Act, signed into law in May, which shields abortion seekers from out-of-state scrutiny and state clinicians from lawsuits from out-of-state plaintiffs.

The D.C. Council held a public hearing related to reproductive health care on July 14, in which Kate Vlach, the policy director for the Office of the D.C. Attorney General, said district clinicians were "uncertain if they might face criminal prosecution for providing services" to out-of-state abortion seekers.

Meanwhile, the district's non-voting delegate to Congress, Eleanor Holmes Norton, has called on Congress to reconsider statehood and codify abortion into federal law -- both dim prospects given GOP opposition, Democrats' narrow majorities and moderates' support for the Senate filibuster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlPKK_0h8ASZhG00
Carolyn Kaster/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Ward One Councilmember Brianne Nadeau speaks during the 2015 District of Columbia Inauguration ceremony at the Convention Center in Washington, Jan. 2, 2015.

At a House Oversight Committee hearing on July 13, Norton urged : "Statehood is the best way for D.C. to protect abortion access for its residents."

A repeal of the decades-old home rule or a crackdown on D.C.'s abortion access are also slim in the short term: Clyde's plan has not risen to leadership level. Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told Axios last month : "There have been no discussions committee-wide on this. This is an Andrew Clyde project that he feels very passionate about."

D.C. Councilmember Nadeau told ABC News there were larger challenges to removing the area's autonomy.

"It's not that simple to take over a district that has had a local government for more than 40 years, and then have no other plan for it," she argued. "I think this difficulty will be a hard deterrent [for the Republican Party] to overcome."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
TheDailyBeast

GOP Congresswoman Slams Severe Abortion Laws: ‘Handmaid’s Tale Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Roadmap’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) criticized her fellow Republicans on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning for aggressively putting forward severe abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.“Handmaid's Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap,” she told NBC host Chuck Todd.And she warned of the potential for the conservative party’s severe overreach to blow up in the GOP’s face come November—by drawing out a wave of otherwise tepid voters to vote Democrat. Her comments of course come on the heels of Tuesday’s stunning upset in Kansas, where a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Louisiana Democrat's new ad has abortion scenes the GOP doesn't want you to see

It's no secret Gary Chambers Jr., the Democratic candidate looking to unseat GOP Sen. John Kennedy in Louisiana this fall, has been running an unabashedly progressive campaign. His efforts to subvert the notion that right-wing politicians are deeply in tune with Southerners' wants and needs have resonated with many, as evidenced by his viral campaign ads.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Supreme Courts#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#The Republican Party#House#Senate#Fivethirtyeight
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

The Kansas Abortion Shocker

Earlier this summer, when the Supreme Court ended a 50-year federal right to abortion, Democrats had no choice but to place their faith in voters to rebel against the ruling. Until tonight, however, no one could definitively say whether Roe v. Wade outrage would carry over to the polls. Tonight...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Indiana lawmakers pass anti-abortion bill as protesters chant ‘shame on you’

The governor of Indiana has signed a bill to outlaw nearly all abortions, making Indiana the first state to pass new legislation to severely restrict abortion access after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.The bill’s passage in the Republican-controlled legislature also comes on the heels of Kansas voters rejecting an attempt to revoke abortion rights in that state, and after the case of a 10-year-old rape survivor in Ohio – who sought an abortion in Indiana after her state banned abortion – drew international scrutiny.At least 10 states have effectively outlawed abortion after the Supreme Court’s...
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
KANSAS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Senate panel wrestles with questions about abortions needed to save a patient’s life

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans on the U.S. Senate panel that oversees health care sharply disagreed Wednesday over how Congress should respond to confusion among doctors about compliance with state abortion bans. State abortion restrictions, some of which were written long ago and don’t account for complicated medical situations,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Tom Emmer is telling his colleagues that he intends to run for majority whip if the GOP takes the majority next year, according to three House Republicans.

He's (talking about) running: Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), currently chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, started conversations about a majority whip run over the past two weeks, per the three Republicans who spoke to POLITICO. That marks a pivot for Emmer, who'd previously been staying quiet about his post-NRCC plans in order to stay focused on a midterm election that's highly likely to hand the House to the GOP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

780K+
Followers
170K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy