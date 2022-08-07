Would Pittsburgh’s Recent Tryouts At RB Be Better Options Than What They Currently Have Behind Harris?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season, a person familiar with his defense told The Associated Press on Thursday. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long ban for sexual misconduct, would agree to a lesser penalty in a settlement, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. The biggest question is whether the NFL would make this compromise. A settlement has always been possible, but it’s not clear if the sides are in active discussions.

