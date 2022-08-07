Click here to read the full article. Unifi’s net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter rose 3 percent to $217.6 million, driven by pricing actions in the U.S. In a Nutshell: Unifi Inc., a producer of Repreve recycled fiber and synthetic yarns, said Thursday that its expectations for fiscal 2023 through June are that the first quarter will show the greatest pressure on profits. It expects its performance to improve throughout the year. Overall sales volume and Repreve fiber sales growth are forecast to drive net sales between $855 million and $885 million, which would represent an increase of 5 percent or...

