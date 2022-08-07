ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Motley Fool

Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?

Beyond Meat’s second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
RETAIL
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Today

Despite terrible economic conditions, the company is still briskly growing revenue and profits. It has plenty of experience navigating difficult economic conditions as MercadoLibre founder Marcos Galperin started the company during Argentina's Great Recession. The company owns the best set of services for businesses and individuals to trade products and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ford Bronco Sport#Ford Motor Company#Stock#Vehicles#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Six Flags Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

Attendance at Six Flags' theme parks is dropping as management raises admission prices. Management is trying to improve the guest experience and increase guest spending with this strategy, which has yet to pay off with higher revenue and profits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Was Climbing Today

Disney posted strong growth in its streaming business, lifting peers like Warner Bros. Discovery. Insiders have also been buying Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The streaming stock is cheap, but management needs to execute on the opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. NeoGames S.A. (NGMS -9.40%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Unifi to Invest $35 Million in New Yarn Machinery

Click here to read the full article. Unifi’s net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter rose 3 percent to $217.6 million, driven by pricing actions in the U.S. In a Nutshell: Unifi Inc., a producer of Repreve recycled fiber and synthetic yarns, said Thursday that its expectations for fiscal 2023 through June are that the first quarter will show the greatest pressure on profits. It expects its performance to improve throughout the year. Overall sales volume and Repreve fiber sales growth are forecast to drive net sales between $855 million and $885 million, which would represent an increase of 5 percent or...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV -9.33%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA -2.77%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM -9.75%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

Roku reported a net loss in the second quarter, and the company's revenue growth is slowing. Roku's long-term prospects remain intact despite short-term economic challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Real Estate Investing: Is House Flipping a Huge Waste of Time?

There are steps you can take to increase your chances of turning a profit you're happy with. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs

Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
INDUSTRY

