Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Motley Fool
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?
Beyond Meat’s second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Today
Despite terrible economic conditions, the company is still briskly growing revenue and profits. It has plenty of experience navigating difficult economic conditions as MercadoLibre founder Marcos Galperin started the company during Argentina's Great Recession. The company owns the best set of services for businesses and individuals to trade products and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Six Flags Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today
Attendance at Six Flags' theme parks is dropping as management raises admission prices. Management is trying to improve the guest experience and increase guest spending with this strategy, which has yet to pay off with higher revenue and profits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Was Climbing Today
Disney posted strong growth in its streaming business, lifting peers like Warner Bros. Discovery. Insiders have also been buying Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The streaming stock is cheap, but management needs to execute on the opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. NeoGames S.A. (NGMS -9.40%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unifi to Invest $35 Million in New Yarn Machinery
Click here to read the full article. Unifi’s net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter rose 3 percent to $217.6 million, driven by pricing actions in the U.S. In a Nutshell: Unifi Inc., a producer of Repreve recycled fiber and synthetic yarns, said Thursday that its expectations for fiscal 2023 through June are that the first quarter will show the greatest pressure on profits. It expects its performance to improve throughout the year. Overall sales volume and Repreve fiber sales growth are forecast to drive net sales between $855 million and $885 million, which would represent an increase of 5 percent or...
Motley Fool
ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV -9.33%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA -2.77%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
The S&P 500's first-half return in 2022 was its worst since 1970, while the Nasdaq Composite lost close to a third of its value. Although bear markets can be scary, they're the ideal time to buy true game-changers at a discount. These three fast-paced companies can deliver triple-digit returns over...
Motley Fool
Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM -9.75%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold
Roku reported a net loss in the second quarter, and the company's revenue growth is slowing. Roku's long-term prospects remain intact despite short-term economic challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Real Estate Investing: Is House Flipping a Huge Waste of Time?
There are steps you can take to increase your chances of turning a profit you're happy with. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs
Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
Comments / 0