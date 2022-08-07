Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Fresno gas station
A man now knows his punishment following a deadly shooting outside a Fresno gas station.
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the roadway on Monday night, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 190 and Martin Street after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit […]
Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say
VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
Man found guilty for attempted murder of officers on Tule River Reservation
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder of multiple law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation back in 2011.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted following bank robbery in Fresno, police say
A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The bank teller, police say, complied...
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed after being hit by truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who died in the hospital after she was hit by a truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Olive and Recreation avenues after it was reported that a woman had been hit by a […]
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist killed following collision in Tulare
A man was killed Monday evening following a motorcycle collision in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department said on Wednesday that a man, who was not identified, crashed his motorcycle around 9:17 p.m. on August 8 at Cartmill Avenue and Retherford Street. According to investigators, the motorcyclist was the only one...
KMPH.com
4th person arrested in connected to Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A fourth person who deputies say is connected to a Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016 has been arrested. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Brandon Roque of Madera is facing charges of kidnapping, torture, conspiracy, sexual assault, and intimidating a witness.
KMPH.com
One dead following crash on residential street in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
Police searching for missing woman in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a woman who was reported missing over the weekend, according to the Selma Police Department. Officials say 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in Selma. Investigators did not provide any further details on where Fuentes was last […]
L.A. Weekly
2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A motorcycle rider died Monday night after crashing in Tulare, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they respond to the area of Cartmill Avenue and Rutherford Street around 9:30 p.m. for a motorcycle accident. Investigators say they located a solo motorcyclist with major...
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
Woman hit and killed by car in east central Fresno, police say
A woman has died after being hit by a car in east central Fresno early Wednesday morning.
Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in northeast Fresno, police say
Fresno police are looking for a reckless driver they believe caused a crash that landed a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.
GV Wire
11 Years Later, Porterville Man Convicted for Shootout With Deputies
After nearly 11 years of delays by his defense lawyers, a Porterville man faces life in prison for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation. A Tulare County jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday against Marwin McDarment, 44, on multiple felony charges stemming from his...
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Zip Gun
On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
Man found shot to death near ARCO in Visalia
Visalia police responded to the ARCO on South Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.
GV Wire
Farmersville Gas Station Operator Gets Life Sentence for Violent Killing
A business meeting that turned deadly is sending a 65-year-old Tulare County man to prison for the rest of his life. Harbhajan Mundi received a sentence of 77 years to life on Thursday, Aug. 5, in the 2018 shooting and beating death of the owner of the Aztecs Gas Station & Liquor Store in Farmersville.
