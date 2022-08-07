ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
VISALIA, CA
