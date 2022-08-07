Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Might Now Scrap Ezra Miller's 'Flash' Movie As Last Resort
The studio is considering how to address the actor's recent disturbing behavior.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Likens the Series to The Bourne Identity
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story explored a different tone within the galaxy far, far away, with the upcoming prequel series Star Wars: Andor tasked with a similar challenge of telling a story that can offer a new spin on a familiar franchise, with showrunner Tony Gilroy recalling how he drew upon his time with The Bourne Identity to develop the series. Given that the spy film attempted to course-correct from the trajectory of its peers, Gilroy hoped to offer a similarly refreshing reimagining of what can be accomplished in the world of sci-fi stories. Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for Agreeing to 1 ‘True Lies’ Change
Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to one last-minute 'True Lies' change that proved to Jamie Lee Curtis what a great guy he is.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
Clint Eastwood Once Described What He Liked Best About Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ Villain
Clint Eastwood, the star and director of 'Unforgiven’, once described what he liked best about Gene Hackman’s villain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Wayne Almost Lost His Movie Career for Being Nice to Vengeful Studio Executive’s ‘Girl’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne almost lost his movie career before it truly started when he returned a young female actor's 'idle flirtations.'
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Sings The Film's Praises With Uta
One Piece has officially hit theaters across Japan with its latest feature film effort, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up One Piece Film: Red's theatrical launch with its new character, Uta! One Piece is currently in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary of the original manga hitting Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the anime franchise has celebrated with a new feature film effort that shined a light on the elusive Red-Haired Shanks. Not only that, but it's promising to showcase even more of this fan favorite's history by introducing his daughter, the mysterious Uta.
ComicBook
First Look at Johnny Depp's Next Movie Role Revealed
A new look at Johnny Depp's first feature film in three years has officially arrived. On Wednesday, France's Why Not Productions unveiled a first teaser image for Jeanne du Barry, an upcoming historical film starring Depp. The promo image, which you can check out below, showcases Depp as King Louis XV. The film will be directed by Maïwenn, who also stars in the project as the titular character. Production reportedly began on July 26th in France, and will last for 11 weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest Animated Series Is Now on Disney+
Marvel Studios has released I Am Groot, an animated original series featuring the toddler-aged Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, on Disney+ today. As the title suggests, the cartoon spotlights Groot, the floral colossus of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in his "Baby Groot" form. The series is made up of shorts that see Baby Groot getting into and out of trouble in a world of photorealistic animation. Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of the show's executive producers. I Am Groot is just the latest in animated efforts from Marvel Studios, joining What If...? as the only two cartoon efforts from the outfit to date. Soon, they'll be joined by Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and X-Men '97.
Popculture
Jesse Ventura Weighs in on New 'Predator' Prequel 'Prey'
Prey, the prequel to the Predator films, has finally landed on Hulu. Many fans are heaping praise upon the film, calling it a true follow-up to the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film from 1987. This includes fans who actually starred in the first movie, namely Jesse Ventura. The former WWE superstar,...
ComicBook
The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals Upcoming Hidden Empire Event Featuring Qi'ra
Last year marked the return of Qi'ra following her debut in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, thanks to a number of different comic book titles, with the upcoming Star Wars: Hidden Empire event set to be the conclusion of her return. The five-issue Hidden Empire comes from writer Charles Soule and artist Steven Cummings, which will close out the trilogy of titles that focused on her return. Given the sprawling nature of the overall franchise, we shouldn't expect this to be the last time we'll see Qi'ra, but it does bring to an end the three-part storyline envisioned by Soule, who also delivered Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters and Star Wars: Crimson Reign. Star Wars: Hidden Empire is set to kick off in November.
Miley Cyrus Later Unapologized for a Move She Pulled in Her Disney Days: ‘I’m Not Sorry’
Miley Cyrus once had to apologize for being herself. But years later, after reflecting on the choice, she revoked her apology, and kept it real with fans.
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
ComicBook
American Horror Story Reveals Returning Cast Members For Season 11
Earlier this. month, FX chairman John Landgraf gave fans their first major piece of news about American Horror Story Season 11 when he revealed that the next installment of the fan favorite long-running horror anthology series will arrive this fall. Now, a new report from Deadline is giving us another update, this time about the cast of the eagerly anticipated season. On Wednesday, the outlet reported a number of familiar faces would be returning to the American Horror Story franchise as well as some new faces who have worked with Ryan Murphy in other projects.
Comments / 0