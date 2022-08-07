ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkwKo_0h8AQqR500

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 7, 2022 01:00

LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.

Comments / 1

Related
willmarradio.com

Three hurt, one hospitalized in Lake Lillian ATV crash

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Lake Lillian man was hospitalized Saturday night after crashing an ATV with two passengers aboard. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says they were alerted about an ATV crash in Lake Lillian Saturday night around 11:48 p.m. A 30-year-old man was driving the side-by-side ATV eastbound on Park Avenue when he got to the end of the street and crashed into a cornfield, rolling the vehicle. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was involved in the crash. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
WILLMAR, MN
krwc1360.com

Car Crash Reported Near Winsted Monday 8-9-22

A two vehicle crash in Winsted Township sent three local individuals to the hospital on Monday. Twenty-four year old Hannah Christine Anderson of Buffalo was eastbound on Highway 7 when her Nissan Maxima collided with a westbound Dodge pickup. That vehicle was being driven by 22 year old Dylan John Gale of Maple Lake. His passenger was identified as a 16 year old male, also from Maple Lake. All three were sent to the Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries. No alcohol was involved in the 7:24am crash. State Patrol was assisted by the McLeod County Sherriff’s Office, Lester Prairie Fire Department, Winsted Police Department, and Ridgeview Ambulance.
WINSTED, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Lillian, MN
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Lake Lillian, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Camp counselor charged after shooting arrows at kids

MINNETRISTA, Minn. -- A 19-year-old camp counselor has been charged after she allegedly shot arrows at a group of children, hitting a boy in the arm.McKenzie Kim Stolt faces a count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year if she is convicted.The complaint says that on July 20, Stolt was standing on a shooting platform at the camp's archery range and told an 8-year-old boy to go stand in front of the targets, which were about 15-to-20 feet away. Another camp counselor said Stolt then picked up a bow and arrow and shot at the victim.The arrow...
MINNETRISTA, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing teen in Alexandria found safe

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Audianna Henderson has been located safe and will be reunited with her family. Alexandria Police say the quick community response and the tips they received from the community were valuable in locating her. Original story: Alexandria Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
OTSEGO, MN
WJON

South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
SOUTH HAVEN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Wcco Digital Update#The Twin Cities
knuj.net

FORMER WINTHROP MAN GETS STATE OF ADJUDICATION FOR THREATENING DOCTOR

A former rural Winthrop man accused of making a threat against a New Ulm doctor in April 2021 received a stay of adjudication Monday in Brown County District Court. A stay of adjudication allows an individual to avoid jail time and keep their public criminal record clear. Ronal Schoenborn was arrested near the New Ulm Medical Center in April 2023. He was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after having signs attached to his vehicle including one that offered a $500 reward for Dr. Randeep Dahmi being brought to him unharmed. Officers found five $100 bills in Schoenborn’s possession. He was fined $500, sentenced to one-year supervised probation and ordered to serve four days in jail, credited with time served. Probation conditions include no contact with the victim, contacting or visiting the victim’s place of employment or be within five blocks of the New Ulm Medical Center.
WINTHROP, MN
kduz.com

Three Die in Kandiyohi County Crash

Three people from Missouri died and another was seriously injured when the SUV they were in collided with a semi Thursday evening west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker was traveling north on County Road 7 when the vehicle collided with a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJON

Willmar Attorney Pleads Guilty to Bankruptcy Fraud

WILLMAR -- A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. When he filed the petition Anderson knew Rothers assets, wherever located, would become the...
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
WILLMAR, MN
KROC News

Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
WILLMAR, MN
kfgo.com

Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail

BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
myklgr.com

Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls

A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
voiceofalexandria.com

Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus

(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy