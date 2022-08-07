Atlanta Couple Used Adoptive Children to Film Child Porn, Cops Allege

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

An Atlanta couple was arrested after a police raid found they were downloading—and making—child porn with their adoptive children, authorities allege. William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, were both charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and enticing a child for indecent purposes, while William Zulock was given an additional charge of child molestation. Walton County deputies raided the Zulocks’ home last month after an unidentified suspect accused of downloading child porn said he was aware that it was allegedly being produced at the the couple’s home. Upon arresting the couple, police said they found evidence that the two were sexually abusing their children and filming the ordeal. The two children have seen been placed in a safe location, according to WSB-TV.

