ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Help from Mexico, Venezuela arrives as Cuba battles deadly depot fire

AFP
AFP
 4 days ago

Aircraft, firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela arrived in Cuba Sunday to help put out a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least one person dead, 121 people injured and 17 firefighters missing.

The aid teams landed at the airport in the seaside resort of Varadero, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the city of Matanzas, where two fuel tanks are still burning uncontrollably since a lightning strike sparked the blaze on Friday, authorities said.

A Mexican Air Force Boeing 737-700 landed with 60 military rescue workers and 16 technicians from Petroleos Mexicanos on board, while equipment and firefighting chemicals arrived in a second aircraft.

"We are here to help in risk prevention and to suffocate the fire with water and foam," said Brigadier General Juan Bravo, in charge of the expedition.

A Conviasa flight also arrived from Venezuela with 35 firefighters, specialists and technicians from Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), carrying 20 tons of foam and other chemicals.

Heavy flames and a tall column of black smoke were rising at the supertanker base in an industrial zone of Matanzas, a city some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Havana.

Some 1,900 people have been evacuated from the affected area, officials have said.

Provincial health official Luis Armando Wong told a press conference Saturday evening a first body had been recovered at the site.

Eighty-five of the wounded have been discharged while 36 are still hospitalized, five of them in critical condition, according to the latest medical reports.

The injured included Energy Minister Livan Arronte.

The president's office said 17 firefighters -- those "who were closest" to the fire -- were missing.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel has expressed thanks to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for their help.

lp-cb/dga/st/bbk

© Agence France-Presse

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Swoop on drug cartels sparks chaos in two Mexican states

Suspected drug cartel members went on the rampage in Mexico, setting fire to vehicles after a military operation targeted an apparent meeting of gang bosses, authorities said Wednesday. It is not the first time drug cartel members have sown chaos in retaliation for military operations against them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Two miners rescued in Dominican Republic after 10 days underground

Two miners were rescued in the Dominican Republic Tuesday, seemingly unharmed, after 10 days trapped underground and a massive operation, with support from Canada, to free them. The miners were finally reached on Tuesday morning through a newly-dug rescue tunnel, a whole 10 days after they got caught underground after a rockslide, the Dominican Mining Corporation (CORMIDOM) said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Venezuelan delegation protests grounding of plane in Argentina

An official Venezuelan delegation, including the transport minister, protested Thursday outside Argentina's embassy in Caracas against the grounding of a plane and its crew in Buenos Aires since June. Minister Ramon Velasquez and pro-government lawmakers visited the embassy Thursday to protest, as a few dozen workers of state airline Conviasa gathered outside chanting: "Return the plane and crew!"
ECONOMY
AFP

Cuba fuel depot blaze 'under control'

Firefighters on Wednesday declared that a days-old blaze engulfing a fuel depot has finally been brought under control, although not yet extinguished. Earlier on Wednesday, the crew of a Mexican helicopter battling the blaze had said it was beginning to be controlled.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mexican Air Force#Petroleos Mexicanos#Conviasa#Petroleos De Venezuela
AFP

Obstructions slow bid to save trapped Mexican miners

Rescuers trying to enter a flooded Mexican coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week have encountered obstructions blocking their advance, authorities said Thursday. According to authorities, the flood occurred as miners were carrying out excavation work and hit an adjoining mine full of water.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
AFP

South Korea flooding death toll rises to nine

At least nine people were killed and seven others missing in South Korea after record downpours flooded major roads, metro stations and homes, officials said Wednesday. "There are a total of 16 casualties, including nine deaths and seven missing," an official at the Interior Ministry told AFP. In all, around 600 people have been affected, he said, with many forced to leave their homes.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Country
France
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Argentina
AFP

France reverses Russia ban after chateau turns away visitors

France said Tuesday that a ban on Russian nationals entering military installations had been applied too rigidly when two Russian visitors were turned away at the Chateau de Vincennes, a mediaeval fortress and tourist attraction on the edge of Paris. Technically therefore a military installation, it is covered by a French ban on Russian nationals entering army territory that was issued after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
EUROPE
AFP

US lifts policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

The US Department of Homeland Security announced Monday night it will end a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications play out in court. Under the policy, instituted in 2019 under former president Donald Trump, tens of thousands of asylum-seekers were sent across the border until required to appear in the United States for their immigration hearings. 
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14

Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out rocket strikes that killed 14 civilians in areas near a nuclear power plant, as the G7 warned that Russian control of the facility "endangers the region". - G7 call over nuclear plant - Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of recent shelling around the plant, which has six reactors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Brazilians march in 'defense of democracy'

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets of Sao Paulo Thursday in "defense of democracy" after President Jair Bolsonaro's sustained attacks on democratic institutions, weeks ahead of elections. At the university gathering, a video was shown of Brazilian artists reading out of a petition "in defense of the democratic state of law."
ADVOCACY
AFP

Second firefighter dies after Cuban fuel depot blaze

Cuban authorities said Thursday a second firefighter has died battling a days-long blaze at a fuel depot that has also left nearly three dozen people missing or injured. Four of the eight tanks at the depot -- each with the capacity to hold 50 million liters (13.2 million gallons) of fuel -- collapsed during the blaze that injured more than 100 people. cb/lp/ad/bc/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sourcing Journal

Unifi to Invest $35 Million in New Yarn Machinery

Click here to read the full article. Unifi’s net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter rose 3 percent to $217.6 million, driven by pricing actions in the U.S. In a Nutshell: Unifi Inc., a producer of Repreve recycled fiber and synthetic yarns, said Thursday that its expectations for fiscal 2023 through June are that the first quarter will show the greatest pressure on profits. It expects its performance to improve throughout the year. Overall sales volume and Repreve fiber sales growth are forecast to drive net sales between $855 million and $885 million, which would represent an increase of 5 percent or...
MARKETS
AFP

First Ukraine grain ship docks in Turkey after being turned away

The first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a UN-backed deal last week docked in Turkey on Wednesday, marine traffic sites showed, following a report that it has finally found a buyer for its maize. Marine traffic sites showed the Razoni docked in Turkey's Mediterranean Sea port of Mersin after spending several days anchored just off the coast.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Blinken in Rwanda on final leg of Africa trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday, facing calls from campaigners to pressure Kigali over its human rights record and alleged support of rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. During his visit to the DRC, Blinken said Tuesday the United States was "very concerned by credible reports that Rwanda has supported the M23," adding that he would discuss the issue with Kagame, whose government has consistently denied the claims.
POLITICS
AFP

Alleged British IS 'Beatle' arrested on return to UK: media

A British man accused of being part of an Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles" was arrested on his return to the UK on Wednesday, reports said. - Two convicted in US - The four members of the "Beatles" are accused of abducting at least 27 journalists and relief workers from the United States, Britain, Europe, New Zealand, Russia and Japan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Kabul airport, symbol of chaotic US exit from Afghanistan

Tens of thousands of Afghan men, women and children rushed to Kabul's airport a year ago in a desperate bid to flee the advancing Taliban, who seized power on August 15, 2021. One year on, Taliban authorities gave AFP photographers access to the airport to shoot the facility and areas that were trashed last year.
WORLD
AFP

'Mac is back': McDonald's plans 'phased' reopening in Ukraine

McDonald's announced plans Thursday for a "phased" partial reopening of restaurants in Ukraine, where operations have been shuttered since February due to the Russian invasion. McDonald's suspended its operations in Ukraine on February 24 following the Russian siege of the country. 
RESTAURANTS
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy