Florida Chick-fil-A fined more than $12K for child labor violations

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in west-central Florida was fined more than $12,000 in civil penalties after investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor found child labor violations.

In a news release, the franchise in Tampa, owned by Carlos Brito of Brito Enterprises, was found to have violated laws involving how long minors worked during the school year. The total civil penalty was $12,478.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division said they found 17 workers at that Chick-fil-A, ages 14 and 15, who worked more than three hours during a school day and after 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1, according to the Miami Herald. That violated the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Employers must familiarize themselves with the working conditions that come with hiring minor employees. While gaining meaningful work experience is a good thing, it should not interfere with a child’s educational opportunities,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Nicolas Ratmiroff said in a statement. “We encourage employers to access our Youthrules.gov website or contact the Wage and Hour Division to learn how to keep these young workers safe on the job.”

The Tampa restaurant opened on Aug. 31, 2017, according to the Tampa Bay Times. It is located near Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

©2022 Cox Media Group