Funeral services set for two victims in Butler Township Shooting

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Clyde and Eva "Sally" Knox (Courtesy of Morton & Whetstone Fu)

VANDALIA — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two of the victims, Clyde and Sally Knox, in Friday’s shooting in Butler Township.

>>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas

The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United Methodist Church on S. Dixie Drive, according to an obituary.

The funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. at the church.

Interments will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City.

An online fundraiser has been created to help the Knox’s family as well as help cover funeral expenses.

For more information on the funeral, you can click here.

Vandalia, OH
