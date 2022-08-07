ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne Falls, MA

PHOTOS: Saturday’s sunrise over Shelburne Falls

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A 22News viewer sent photos of the sunrise over Shelburne Falls Saturday morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adhQL_0h8APlET00
    Courtesy of Rich Schmith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mx1IW_0h8APlET00
    Courtesy of Rich Schmith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GmMe_0h8APlET00
    Courtesy of Rich Schmith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSgaq_0h8APlET00
    Courtesy of Rich Schmith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPDyU_0h8APlET00
    Courtesy of Rich Schmith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RobLe_0h8APlET00
    Courtesy of Rich Schmith.

The next anticipated sunrise will be around 5:50 a.m. Monday morning across western Massachusetts.

If you have a news tip, photos, or videos, email us at ReportIt@wwlp.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)

I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Shelburne Falls, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Western Massachusetts#Nexstar Media Inc
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sports
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Adams, MA USA

Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
ADAMS, MA
WWLP

New report showcases communities that are going green

Nine case studies of Massachusetts cities and towns that have adopted policies and programs to reduce the use of fossil fuels offer examples of how local decisions can accelerate the state's overall progress toward 100 percent renewable energy, according to an environmental group.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy