Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
deseret.com
Police acted with bias, failed to analyze shooting scene after Provo protest, attorney says
Defense attorney Shane Johnson said Provo police took only 26 minutes to look at evidence inside a car driven by Ken Dudley, a man who was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 19, 2020, before giving the keys back. Johnson, an attorney who represents the Salt Lake...
deseret.com
The dark side of Utah’s surging home values: An ‘unprecedented’ tax burden
For homeowners in Utah, it’s no typical tax year. Usually, under the state’s truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won’t notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they’re facing a tax hike.
deseret.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo to expand, open ‘different kind of exhibit’ in 2023
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox remembers the first time he visited Utah's Hogle Zoo. His family didn't have a lot of money growing up, but his grandparents saved up for a trip to the zoo east of Salt Lake City when he was about 6 or 7 years old. Those are memories he still treasures all these years later.
deseret.com
Utes maintaining focus on work at hand during dog days of August
This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Utah is in the middle of Week 2 of fall camp, and the season is still a few weeks away, but the program has already made history. Monday...
deseret.com
‘We’re fortunate to have him’: How Florida transfer Mohamoud Diabate impacts Utah’s defense
In January, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate transferred from Florida to Utah. During the spring, he was sidelined from practices as he recovered from shoulder surgery. Now, during fall camp, Diabate is finally on the field and practicing with his teammates. “So far, so good. It’s an amazing feeling just to be...
deseret.com
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
deseret.com
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger
Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
deseret.com
BYU, Utah both make top 6 in basketball recruiting battle for 4-star prospect Keanu Dawes
BYU and Utah are both still in the running for an elite four-star basketball prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Keanu Dawes named both schools — along with Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Rice — as programs still in contention for his services in a social media post Wednesday.
deseret.com
Who will be the Utes’ QB2?
Unlike the previous two seasons, there’s no battle in fall camp for Utah’s starting quarterback job. But there is an ongoing competition to be Cam Rising’s backup. Texas transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson and unlikely Rose Bowl hero Bryson Barnes are competing for QB2, along with freshmen Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose.
deseret.com
3 of the Pac-12’s top 6 players have Utah ties, according to one expert
Jon Wilner of the Mercury News in California is known as the preeminent expert on the Pac-12 Conference, and on Wednesday, a list of his top 10 football players in the conference was published. Those who follow high school football in the state of Utah and/or the Utah Utes should...
deseret.com
‘I believe we are a top-five team’: How the Utes are managing sky-high expectations
Monday morning, while Utah was opening Week 2 of fall camp, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released. The Utes debuted at No. 8 — their highest-ever preseason ranking. After practice, wide receiver Devaughn Vele was told by a reporter about the poll, and where...
deseret.com
Load management or injuries? BYU practices without some stars, but Aaron Roderick says it is by design
BYU’s fourth practice of preseason training camp came and went Monday morning without appearances on the field by two key offensive players, tight end Dallin Holker and receiver Gunner Romney. Is it time to panic? Are they injured?. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick gave this explanation after practice when asked...
deseret.com
Jaren Hall ‘syncing things up’ with veteran offense
Jaren Hall used the phrase “Syncing things up” several times this past weekend when asked to describe what he is going through with BYU’s offense. Generally speaking, it means working well together; in agreement. In this case, it means taking his own personal investment with his receivers...
deseret.com
What Vanderbilt grad transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally brings to BYU’s defensive backfield
BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford’s eyes lit up when he was asked about the newest addition to his position group at the Cougars’ football media day last June. “We’re getting a smart, experienced, savvy football player,” Gilford said. That player is Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who spent the...
