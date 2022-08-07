ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
deseret.com

Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger

Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Excavator#Property Crime#Google Fiber
deseret.com

Who will be the Utes’ QB2?

Unlike the previous two seasons, there’s no battle in fall camp for Utah’s starting quarterback job. But there is an ongoing competition to be Cam Rising’s backup. Texas transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson and unlikely Rose Bowl hero Bryson Barnes are competing for QB2, along with freshmen Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
deseret.com

Jaren Hall ‘syncing things up’ with veteran offense

Jaren Hall used the phrase “Syncing things up” several times this past weekend when asked to describe what he is going through with BYU’s offense. Generally speaking, it means working well together; in agreement. In this case, it means taking his own personal investment with his receivers...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy