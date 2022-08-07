Read full article on original website
Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory
After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers
UPDATE: Polestar contacted InsideEVs to inform us that Autonomy has not placed any Polestar fleet orders nor any volume orders through Polestar's retailer network, despite claims that appear to run contrary to this in Autonomy's press material. Autonomy, America's largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced it has placed an...
Musk Sells $6.9B Worth Of Tesla Stock As Forced Twitter Deal Possible
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the EV maker, explaining that he could use the funds to finance a potential Twitter deal if he is legally forced to complete the $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. According to several SEC filings dated August...
Tesla's New Speedy Service Plan Drops Some Loaners, Uber Options
As you may remember, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that the electric automaker would be moving to a new service strategy that's quicker and more efficient than the current system. In fact, he said Tesla will be applying "Formula 1 pit crew techniques to Teslas." However, now we're learning that it may impact the way Tesla handles loaners.
Tesla Teases New Products, Though They're Related To Its Energy Biz
Tesla has been touting its energy division for some time now, insisting that it will grow immensely in the future and become a huge facet of the US automaker's overall business. However, it simply hasn't yet caught on in the way that Tesla's EVs have. That said, the company continues to make notable strides, and now some new Tesla energy product details have leaked.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Tesla Reportedly Signs $5 Billion Nickel Supply Deal In Indonesia
Tesla has reportedly signed supply contracts worth about $5 billion for battery materials from nickel processing companies in Indonesia. According to a senior cabinet minister speaking to CNBC Indonesia, Tesla has signed a five-year contract with nickel processing companies operating out of Morowali city in Indonesia's Sulawesi island. The nickel materials will be used in Tesla's lithium batteries, the official added.
China: Tesla EV Sales Decreased In July 2022 To Below 30,000
July has been another slower month in terms of vehicle production at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China. After recovering from a lockdown, in June the production and sales volume reached a new record. However, in July, the production was intentionally halted/slowed down to handle factory upgrades, which will increase the output beyond 750,000 electric cars per year.
China: Plug-In Car Sales Forecast For 2022 Revised Upward
Sales of plug-in electric vehicles in China, where they are called New Energy Vehicles (NEV), are very strong this year. The results are so good that the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) recently revised upward its forecast for 2022, from 5.5 million passenger cars to 6 million passenger cars (plus commercial vehicles on top of that).
Brazil's central bank chief says banks do not lose money with Pix payment system
BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that it is not true that banks lose money with the Pix instant payment system, launched by policymakers in late 2020.
FedEx Launches Ford E-Transit Pilot In Nine US Markets
FedEx subsidiary FedEx Office announced it is piloting 10 Ford E-Transit vans across its FedEx SameDay City network as part of the company's goal to transition its entire pickup and delivery fleet to zero emission vehicles by 2040. The Ford E-Transit electric delivery vans are being tested in nine markets...
REE Automotive Debuts P7-B Class 3 Electric Box Truck With AWD, AWS
Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology. Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23...
Fisker Hopes Loophole Will Guarantee US Tax Credit On Ocean EV
When the new US federal EV tax credit "potentially" goes into law, it will impact various automakers and vehicles differently. The goal is supposed to be to allow more people to take advantage of the credit, though that won't likely be the case, at least initially. EV makers like Fisker that will build cars overseas may be ineligible.
Arrival Said To Put Its Car And Bus Projects On Hold, Focus On Van
Commercial electric vehicle startup Arrival is reportedly pausing development of its Bus and Car projects as it seeks to cut costs by a third and focus on putting its Van into production to generate revenues. According to three people familiar with the matter cited by Financial Times, the London-based company...
Latest Union Of Concerned Scientists Report: EVs Really Are Cleaner
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
California: Electric Car Sales Accelerated In H1 2022, Teslas Most Popular
The California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) reports that, during the first half of 2022, the overall light-vehicle registrations in California amounted to 853,347 (down by 17.9% year-over-year). According to the report, the demand for both new and used vehicles remains strong, but the main issue is on the supply...
The Gin X Hybrid Offers E-Bike Features At Standard Bike Prices
A commuter or cargo e-bike is likely your best option if you want a nice electric bicycle that won't break the bank and can handle both city streets and hilly terrain. Indeed, there are several e-bikes like this from large and small manufacturers that arefit all sorts of budgets. The new Gin X hybrid e-bike is a great example of a no-frills, urban-focused e-bike that packs pretty impressive value.
GM Files Trademarks That Appear To Reveal Cadillac Celestiq Trims
The exceedingly pricey, super-luxury Cadillac Celestiq will be yet another EV to come along in General Motors' long list of future products. While the Celestiq is neither a Chevrolet nor an electric pickup truck, the Silverado EV Forum reported that GM has filed for some new trademarks for the electric Caddy.
Lucid Reportedly Looking To Start New Arizona Plant Expansion Next Year
While Lucid is looking to open its first overseas production plant, which it plans to build in Saudi Arabia, the manufacturer is also looking at expanding its home factory, in Casa Grande, Arizona. According to previously revealed plans, Lucid has four phases of expansion planned for the facility that will see its surface area rise from 999,000 square feet today to over 5.1-million square feet by 2028.
Senate Bill Makes 70% Of EVs Ineligible For Tax Credit: Carmakers
Most electric vehicle models on sale today in the United States would be ineligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit under the new climate bill that recently passed the US Senate, a group of automakers claims. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota and Ford Motor Company,...
