Algoma man dies after crashing into haybine

A 37-year-old man from Algoma was pronounced dead on scene after crashing into a haybine Saturday night.

The man has been identified as Jeremy J. Garrett.

The incident happened on County Highway AB just south of County Highway S in the township of Red River at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.

Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office reports that through an initial investigation, a haybine was traveling northbound on CTH AB and a pickup truck approached the haybine from the rear. The pickup truck ran into the back of the self-propelled haybine, at a significant speed, killing the driver of the pickup truck.

The call was responded by the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department, Luxemburg Fire and Rescue, Luxemburg PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR and Red River First Responders.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.