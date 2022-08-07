ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt requests trade; team says no

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade but the team told him he won’t be dealt, Cleveland.com reported Sunday.

Hunt, who turned 27 on Saturday, sat out the past two days of team drills and wants his contract reworked. According to the report, he is taking part in individual drills only as part of his stand.

The Browns signed Hunt to a one-year deal in February 2019, giving him a second chance in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs cut him the previous November after a video surfaced of an incident that showed him shoving and kicking a woman in an altercation.

Hunt later apologized and called his conduct “wrong and inexcusable.”

The NFL suspended him for the first eight games of the 2019 season.

Hunt is playing this season on the second year of a two-year contract worth up to $13.25 million if incentives are met.

Last season, Hunt played in eight games (one start), losing time to injuries and COVID-19. He ran for 386 yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries and added 174 yards on 22 catches.

Hunt was a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season for the Chiefs, when he carried the ball 272 times for a league-leading 1,327 yards and scored eight times. He added 455 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In 32 games (nine starts) with the Browns, he has 2,169 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns.

The Browns have strength at the running back position, with established starter Nick Chubb, D’Ernest Johnson and rookie Jerome Ford among the players in camp.

–Field Level Media

