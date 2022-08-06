ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

I-59 reopens after deadly DeKalb County wreck

By Maggie Matteson
 3 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A lane on I-59 in DeKalb County was shut down due to a fatal accident Saturday.

According to ALEA spokesman, Jeremy Burkett, the accident happened when a tractor-trailer veered off the road, crashed into several trees and caught fire.

The truck driver, Raymond E. Arnold, 53, of Slidell, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Facebook post by the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the northbound lane of I-59 at mile marker 215 was closed around 4 p.m. Saturday. In a follow-up comment at 8 a.m. Sunday, DeKalb County EMA confirmed the accident was cleared and the lanes were reopened.

