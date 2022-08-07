ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, MD

Comments / 7

Andrew
4d ago

Remember, you can get a concealed carry permit in Maryland. Arm yourself before you become the next victim in MoCo.

Reply
7
Bad O Knows
4d ago

Can't even go to McDonald's and feel safe this has to stop.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday and investigators said the victim had been set on fire. According to Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard for a report of a domestic dispute.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Glenmont, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
Wheaton, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mocoshow.com

Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest

On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mcpd#Mcdonald#Montgomery County Police#Google Maps
DC News Now

Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Police Arrest Suspect For Homicide Of Great Mills Man In Lexington Park

UPDATE- Deputies arrived on scene within minutes of the shooting call and identified the suspect as Malcolm Carl Young, age 46 of Forestville. Young was quickly taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following in the death of Anthony Charles Wright, age 53 of Great Mills.
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County

WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
rewind1051.com

Former parks employee indicted for filming children

A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy