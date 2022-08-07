Read full article on original website
Andrew
4d ago
Remember, you can get a concealed carry permit in Maryland. Arm yourself before you become the next victim in MoCo.
Reply
7
Bad O Knows
4d ago
Can't even go to McDonald's and feel safe this has to stop.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn Brown
Related
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
wfmd.com
Trial Of Frederick Man Charged With Fatal Shooting Inside Fast Food Restaurant Continues
The trial resumes Thurs. morning. Frederick, Md (KM) It was the third day of trial for Darin Robey of Frederick. The 21-year-old is charged with 1st-degree murder, the use of a firearm in a crime of valiance and possession of firearm by a minor. These offenses are for the shooting death of Jaion Penamon, 20, inside the Burger King restaurant on December 26th, 2021.
Police Say Thieves Targeting the Elderly and Minorities in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a series of...
WTOP
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday and investigators said the victim had been set on fire. According to Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard for a report of a domestic dispute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
mocoshow.com
Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest
On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
fox5dc.com
DC woman attacked with bar stool at Player's Lounge in possible hate crime, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman was struck with a bar stool inside a Southeast D.C. restaurant last week, and police say they are now investigating if the attack was motivated by hate and bias. The assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Player's Lounge, located at 2737 Martin Luther...
Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating woman shot multiple times in Southeast
Police gave comments Wednesday morning, August, 8, about a woman who was shot multiple times in Southeast DC.
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': 52-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspect found dead: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. That's where they found 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., dead from gunshot wounds.
Bay Net
Police Arrest Suspect For Homicide Of Great Mills Man In Lexington Park
UPDATE- Deputies arrived on scene within minutes of the shooting call and identified the suspect as Malcolm Carl Young, age 46 of Forestville. Young was quickly taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following in the death of Anthony Charles Wright, age 53 of Great Mills.
Driver arrested, charged for fatal single-vehicle crash in Herndon
HERNDON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about safety tests on popular cars in the U.S. A driver has been arrested after running away from the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Herndon Sunday night. Fairfax County Police responded around 11:35 p.m. to Dranesville...
Bay Net
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
rewind1051.com
Former parks employee indicted for filming children
A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
Comments / 7