Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their cases
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in Ohio
What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history
NOTE: Information in this story was gathered with the efforts of Courtney Spinelli and Lindsay Stone. RICHMOND, Ind. — New information has been confirmed about the criminal background of the man in custody for allegedly shooting a Richmond police officer Wednesday night during a traffic stop. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police […]
Armed man approaches Cincinnati FBI office, exchanges gunfire with cops, flees on I-71
CINCINNATI (AP) — An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and was injured in an exchange of gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The confrontation at the...
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
Fox 19
One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
WLWT 5
2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in
CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
WTHI
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
Vandalia-Butler High School students gather to remember 15 year old victim of shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Vandalia-Butler High School students brought people together Saturday afternoon to remember a 15 year who died Friday. Hundreds of students, parents, faculty and staff — not only from Vandalia-Butler but surrounding schools as well — gathered to comfort one another. Saturday afternoon, police named...
1017thepoint.com
SEMI SMASHES INTO HISTORIC COVERED BRIDGE
(Preble County, OH)--A historic covered bridge in Preble County was heavily damaged and possibly destroyed when a semi driver inexplicably tried to squeeze his semi through it. It happened at the Brubaker Bridge, which is about a quarter-mile outside of Gratis. The semi’s trailer took out the top and sides of one end of the bridge. The county engineer’s office has inspected the damage and said that the bridge, which dates back to 1887, is closed indefinitely.
10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft
Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles.
MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 free live stream: How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Two of baseball’s most historic franchises will play tonight in Iowa at the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game as the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch on Thursday is at 7:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV Stream (free trial); fuboTV...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
