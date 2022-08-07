ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX59

What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history

NOTE: Information in this story was gathered with the efforts of Courtney Spinelli and Lindsay Stone. RICHMOND, Ind. — New information has been confirmed about the criminal background of the man in custody for allegedly shooting a Richmond police officer Wednesday night during a traffic stop. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police […]
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
Fox 19

One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
WLWT 5

2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in

CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
WTHI

Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
1017thepoint.com

SEMI SMASHES INTO HISTORIC COVERED BRIDGE

(Preble County, OH)--A historic covered bridge in Preble County was heavily damaged and possibly destroyed when a semi driver inexplicably tried to squeeze his semi through it. It happened at the Brubaker Bridge, which is about a quarter-mile outside of Gratis. The semi’s trailer took out the top and sides of one end of the bridge. The county engineer’s office has inspected the damage and said that the bridge, which dates back to 1887, is closed indefinitely.
